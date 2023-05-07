Drama on the A14 motorway, due to a head-on collision with a lorry, Giulia Salvatori died at the age of only 27

A very serious accident occurred on 5 May, on the A14 motorway, at the San Benedetto del Tronto exit. Unfortunately, a 27-year-old girl, called Julia Salvatoriwho died practically instantly.

The agents intervened to allow the rescuers to intervene and also to do all the reliefs necessary, they had to close the road to traffic for several hours.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Friday 5 May. Precisely along the A14 motorway, at the exit of San Benedetto del Tronto. Even if the young woman lived in the municipality of Altidora.

From what has emerged so far, Giulia was driving hers Volkswagen Up and she was most likely on her way to Alba Adriatica, to go to hers fiancé.

When suddenly, perhaps due to a distraction, she didn’t realize at all that that stretch of road was a two lanes, for work in progress. They are redoing a tunnel and had to close a section of Highway.

Unfortunately after passing the other lane, the girl collided head-on against a truck which proceeded in the opposite direction. The impact between the two vehicles appeared very serious right away.

The death of Giulia Salvatori after the accident

Given the situation, passers-by asked for the timely intervention of the doctors, the forces of order and also the Fire Brigade. The agents who arrived at the scene, have closed the road to traffic for several hours.

However, the doctors were unable to do anything to save Giulia’s life. Due to the force of the impact with the heavy vehicle, it is died almost instantly. Now it will only be the further investigations that will give some answers about what really happened.

The 27-year-old was most likely headed to Alba Adriatica to reach hers fiancé. In addition to her parents, she left behind a brother who was still a minor and also all the people who loved her.