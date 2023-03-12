Serious accident between a car and a tractor: unfortunately Debora Avigni died at the age of 27: she leaves behind a very young child

He was called Deborah Avigni the 27-year-old who last Friday 10 March was involved in a serious accident with her car and a tractor. Unfortunately, when the doctors arrived, there was nothing more they could do for her and the doctors had no choice but to ascertain her death.

Law enforcement is currently working to reconstruct the exact dynamic. In the meantime, the whole community is trying to show closeness to her husband, son and her whole family.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place on the day of Friday 10 March. Precisely along the provincial road 49, in the municipality of Pegognagain the province of Mantua.

Debora had studied to become a social health worker, but had recently started working as a cashier at a local supermarket. On that occasion she had the free day.

From what transpired she was aboard his Fiat 500 Abarths and she was directed right to the farm where her husband worked. When suddenly, it would seem that she started skid with his car.

After losing control of the vehicle, she collided with a tractor, which was on that road at that time. Subsequently both vehicles ended up on a moat which runs along the roadway.

The death of Debora Avigni after the accident

Unfortunately Debora’s car was crushed from that heavy vehicle and consequently, the doctors who intervened, were unable to do anything for her, except to ascertain her sad death.

The father in law, who works as a councilor in the municipality. When he realized it was his son’s wife’s car he burst into cry and decided to notify all family members of the sudden loss.

Deborah now leaves great pain and sadness in the hearts of the people who knew her and loved her. She had a son just 6 years old. On social media there are now so many people who are writing messages for her affection and closenesseven towards his loved ones.