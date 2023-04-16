Serious and heartbreaking mourning in Verzegnis, Martina Socciarelli died at the age of 19 due to a serious road accident

A very serious accident occurred on the evening of Friday 14 April, in the municipality of Verzegnis. Unfortunately, a 19-year-old girl, called Martina Socciarelli, who lost the vote almost instantly. The doctors who intervened were unable to do anything to save her.

The family was originally from Perugia, but had moved to this municipality for some time. In fact, the young woman was well known, precisely for her activity of athlete.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the evening of Friday 14th April. Exactly on the road leading by Verzegnis in Sella Chianzutan, in the province of Udine.

Martina born in 2004, was riding a motorcycle and was probably either going out in those minutes or was returning At home. When suddenly the unthinkable happened.

For reasons still to be clarified by the police, the two-wheeled vehicle is collided with a car, driven by another 20-year-old boy. The impact was really very strong, to the point that the girl was thrown on the asphalt.

Those present asked for the timely intervention of the health workers and the latter arrived on site in a few minutes. However, Martina’s condition appeared despair right away.

The death of Martina Socciarelli after the accident

They tried to revive her for some time, but in the end they had no choice but to note his death. Unfortunately she lost her life, leaving a great void in the hearts of her family and those who loved her.

The girl’s father was originally from Perugia, while her mother from Brindisi. They both work like Prison Guards and in fact, thanks to their profession they are well known in the area.

Given the agony of this sudden and premature loss, they decided to cancel the motor race scheduled for this weekend. Martina was a great fan of sport and that is why so many are now saddened by his passing.