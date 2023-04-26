Serious accident between car and motorcycle, the victim is Arianna Franceschino, a 24-year-old girl who was with her boyfriend

A very serious accident happened yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 25 April. Unfortunately, a 24-year-old girl, called Ariadne Franceschino. She died while riding her boyfriend’s motorcycle.

The latter is currently hospitalized, his conditions appear to be serious, but for now it does not appear to be in danger of life. The doctors are putting him through all the tests care of the case.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the afternoon of Tuesday 25th April. Precisely along the A18 motorway, which leads from Catania to Messina.

Arianna lived with her family in the municipality of Aci Sant’Antonio and given the day of celebration, she had gone out on a motorbike with her boyfriend, to spend the day together party. However, it was just suddenly that the unthinkable happened.

From an initial reconstruction of the accident, it would seem that it was motorcycle a dab the car. The impact between the two vehicles was very strong, to the point that the two boys ended up on the asphalt.

Passers-by quickly became aware of the severity of the incident, they asked for the timely intervention of the doctors and also of the police.

The death of Arianna Franceschino after the accident

However, when the rescuers arrived, the girl was no longer there nothing to do. Doctors tried to revive her in vain and in the end, they had no choice but to find her excruciating death.

The boyfriend also appeared in very serious condition. As a result, the doctors called for urgent intervention for him of the air ambulance. He is hospitalized, but from what has emerged it does not appear to be life threatening.

The police, in order to be able to take all the findings of the case, had to close the road to traffic for several hours. The people who were inside the car involved in the accident are not in serious condition. In the meantime there are so many people who are on social networks remembering and are shocked by the great loss suffered.