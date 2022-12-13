The terrible accident took place in the city of Modugno, in Puglia

TO Modugno city ​​mourning. In the city in the province of Bari, in Puglia, three boys lose their livesbecause of a accident between a bus and a car which gave them no escape. The rescuers, who promptly intervened on the scene of the accident to provide first aid, were unable to do anything for Sara, Elisa and Michele.

Elisa Buonsante he was 25 years old. Michele Traettainstead, 21. Sarah Grimaldi he was only 19. They are the three very young people who passed away in a road accident that took place late in the evening of Sunday 11 December 2022 in the city of Modugno.

The three boys were in the same car, one Mini Coopers which suddenly collided with a bus, while both vehicles were driving along the state road 96, in the direction of Altamura. The police forces, who immediately intervened together with the 118 emergency vehicles, will have to understand what happened that night.

The impact between cars and buses took place on the stretch of highway between the cities of Modugno and Palo del Colle, more or less at the level of the gas station exit. There were also two other boys on board the Mini Cooper: the driver was 29 years old and another 21 year old was with them.

The other two occupants of the vehicle also suffered serious injuries. Rescuers were unable to do anything for Michele Traetta, who died instantly. The other two girls were still alive when they were taken to the Bari Polyclinic, but their hearts stopped shortly thereafter.

Three boys lose their lives, two others are seriously ill in hospital

Apparently the three deceased boys were traveling in the back seats. Instead, in front were the young man who was driving and a 21-year-old boy, more serious than the driver. The 65-year-old who was driving the tourist bus was unharmed.

The police forces will now have to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the incident and identify any responsibilities.