Serious accident on the A4, van driving the wrong way collides with four other vehicles: the outcome of what happened is truly very serious

A accident what happened is very serious in A4during the night between Thursday 19th and Friday 19th July. A van travelling in the wrong direction collided head-on with four vehicles, including a taxi, and the toll of the incident is truly very serious.

In addition to the police and paramedics, the Fire Brigade also arrived on site and worked for a long time to to free the injuries from the sheet metal. The officers also had to close the stretch of road to traffic for a long time, in order to be able to take the reliefs of the case.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around the1.30am between Thursday 18th and Friday 19th July. Precisely on the A4, in the stretch of motorway that goes from Ghisolfa to Rho/Arlunoin the direction of Turin. It is not yet clear why, but the man driving that van was travelling against traffic.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be ascertained by the police, he collided frontally with four other vehicles, including a Taxi. The impact between them immediately appeared very serious and violent. Furthermore, the person driving the van, after the collision, also tried to run away among the fields that line the road.

Accident on the A4, the conditions of the injured and the first investigations of the case

When the firefighters found the man, he was in an evident state confusing. In fact, he was unable to explain the reasons why he was driving the wrong way on the highway.

The outcome of the accident, at the moment, is truly heartbreaking. This is because one of the people involved is in conditions very serious and they transported her in red code to the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, while one in yellow code, at the Legnano hospital.

The police arrived on the scene and are now working tirelessly to understand what happened. In order to take the reliefs of the case, they had to close the road to traffic for several hours. Now further investigations will be necessary to give concrete answers on what happened.