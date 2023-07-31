Serious accident on the access road to the Covadonga Lakes after falling off a cliff carrying, according to the Civil Guard, 49 people, twenty of them children. The incident occurred above the section of the Mirador de la Reina (on the CO-4 road). The vehicle was heading towards the Picos de Europa National Park.

The first reports so far speak of two seriously injured, and nine travelers who have needed medical assistance for bruises and/or fractures, as well as the driver of the vehicle, with 21 years of experience, and a regular driver on the route. The two seriously injured have already been transferred, one by helicopter and another person in ICU of Arriondas. Three other people have also been evacuated to health centers.

As reported by the Civil Guard, for reasons that are still unknown, the accident occurred due to a vehicle leaving the road on the right bank with a subsequent rollover. Witnesses indicate that he took two turns. Right now, he is leaning on one side. According to the first information, there have been no deaths, although there have been multiple injuries.

Patrols from the citizen security service, Cangas Onis Mountain Service, UHEL Asturias, Judicial Police, Traffic Group patrols and medical services have traveled to the area, in addition to the rescue team aboard the medicalized helicopter. The emergency deployment includes a field hospital, which will allow an ‘in situ’ assessment of the injured.

It has overturned one of the buses that go up with tourists to see the Lakes of Covadonga, in #Asturias. There are several injuries but in principle not serious. They are waiting for ambulances to come up. The speed at which the vehicles go up with the amount of traffic that there is… To review pic.twitter.com/LyYsXTP8GO — Maria D. Valderrama (@mdiazvalderrama) July 31, 2023

The President of the Principality follows the event from the West with special attention and “enormous concern”. He informs Adrián Barbón from Luarca, where he held the last Governing Council of the legislature that has just concluded, that “there are possibly forty people affected, most of them boys and girls. At this time I cannot say the seriousness of the situation of the people because the triage is being carried out by the medical services. All available personnel have been transferred, both from roads and from the Emergency Service of the Principality of Asturias itself. All the necessary equipment is there on the ground. The severity of the injured is being assessed. It could have been a real tragedy. I have asked Gimena Llamedo and Conchita Saavedra, who will take up their respective positions tomorrow, as Vice President and Minister of Health, to go to the site of the land to see if any other type of action needs to be carried out.