A civil guard has been hospitalized with a serious forecast after being hit by a vehicle in which a man who were going to stop in ManilvaMalaga, and also caused serious injuries to another agent. Civil Guard sources have reported that the event occurred on Tuesday, when The agents were going to stop the individualthat fled next to the person who was driving the vehicle.

Shortly after the event, which continues to investigate, the two individuals were arrested for alleged Homicide and damage attempt crimesin addition to a requisition -judicial act by which the presence of someone is demanded, under a mandatory mandate. The guards had to be transferred to a hospital.

The Professional Association of Justice of the Civil Guard (Jucil) has alerted Wednesday of the drug trafficking clans settlement in Malagafor which there has been an increase in violence against security forces. In addition, he has warned that the lack of adequate material and human means is allowing these organizations to operate “with impunity.”

The coordinator of said association in Andalusia, Pablo Rosa, considers “incomprehensible” that the Civil Guard is not considered a Risk profession. Jucil has requested the recovery of the drug coordination agency (Ocon-Sur), an elite group of the Civil Guard composed of 150 agents specialized in the Fight against drug trafficking and activities linked to money laundering, organized crime and corruption.

The petition has been carried out when considering that this group fought against drug trafficking with “excellent results.” Rosa added that, since its disappearance, the number of drug seizures has descended while confirming that Following quantity in Spain continuesas would prove the drop in its price.