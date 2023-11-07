A 22-year-old girl was seriously injured after falling on her scooter this morning around 8.30 while she was walking along Via Val d’Olivi. She suddenly lost control of the vehicle, apparently due to a pothole, and fell to the ground, hitting her head. She was not wearing a helmet. When rescuers arrived she was unconscious and was intubated. The 118 ambulance, a Red Cross ambulance and the municipal police intervened. She was transported to the Sanremo emergency room: the doctors are evaluating a possible transfer to Santa Corona di Pietra Ligure.