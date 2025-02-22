02/22/2025



Updated at 1:34 p.m.





A 19 -year -old has been seriously injured by a white weapon After a fight that took place on Friday night on Santo Tomás de Aquinas Street in the Toledo town of Fuensalida.

According to sources from the Emergency and Emergency Coordination and Emergencies 112 of Castilla-La Macha, the Macha, The events occurred around eleven at night.

The injured man was treated in the place by an emergency doctor and subsequently transferred by a UVI to the University Hospital of Toledo. The place also attended another ambulance, the Civil Guard and the Local Police.