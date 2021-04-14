As part of the 10 years since the premiere of Game Of Thrones on HBO, the OnBuy.com portal asked 1,517 of its netizens which TV series endings had disappointed them in recent years.

The survey revealed that 27% of viewers said Lost had the worst ending on TV. The fiction said goodbye to ABC on October 23, 2010.

Lost and Game of Thrones lead the list with the worst endings. Photo: Onbuy

The list also included Game of Thrones, which took second place with 25%. How i meet your mother was present with 17% in third place, while Sherlock, Prison Break and Dexter closed this top six.

Game of trones and an ending that fans asked to re-record

In the case of Game of Thrones, this was not the first time that criticism of its ending has been heard or read. Recall that after the series closed, the fans asked the producers to re-record the last chapter of season 8. For some viewers, the fate of Arya, Jon Snow, Daenerys, Sansa and even Bran Stark did not end in the best way HBO’s hit fiction.

What happened to Lost?

Almost 11 years after its end, Orders (Lost) gives something to talk about. With viewers believing that the events that occurred on the island never happened and that the characters were dead the entire time, this idea was shattered in the last episode.

They all die, but, as Christian Sheppard (John Terry), Jack’s father, clarified, “some did it before and others after.” “There is not really a ‘now’,” he mentioned in the episode.

Jack’s fate was also widely discussed. The character died from the wound that “the smoke monster” (on Locke’s body) inflicted on him in the final fight. The viewer saw how, finally, he joins the rest of his companions inside a church.