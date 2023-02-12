Dhe landlord lies stabbed in the library, the landlady covered in blood and also dead in bed, next to her unsuspectingly sleeps her Caribbean lover, who is immediately dragged out of bed and brought to court with loud screams.

This is the starting point of the miniseries “The Confession of Frannie Langton”, which is based on the novel of the same name by Sara Collins. A novel that more than touches on the genre of the gothic novel and is saturated with plenty of literary references. Frannie, the Jamaican daughter of a slave and a plantation owner, torn from her mother at an early age and now shipped to England with her unloved, penniless father, hasn’t experienced much, but at least has had a certain education and reads what she can get her hands on.

The wife of the house has done it to her

She can also talk about books and poetry with Madame Margeruite (Sophie Cookson), the unhappy and laudanum-addicted wife of the Benham household. There Frannie was dumped by her father, Wage Langton (Steven Mackintosh). After his plantation burned down, he was left with nothing. He had hoped to find a place at Benhams, but George Benham (Stephen Campbell Moore) proved merciless. The girl is allowed to stay, he decrees that Langton should find somewhere else. Benham and Langton are scientists, they studied slaves, measured skulls and were keen to prove that black people weren’t really human. And Frannie had to assist in the lab. She goes along with it until one day an albino boy comes to the plantation with the ironic name “Paradise” as a new research object.

This is tough stuff. It is told in flashbacks from prison, especially during the frequent visits by the brothel owner Sal (Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn), with whom Frannie has temporarily stayed and where she can pursue a job with a leather whip that she experiences as self-empowerment.

memory of human experiments

Until the end, Sal doesn’t give up hope of being able to save Frannie, but she remembers only a few details of the laudanum-drenched night. That doesn’t make the job easy for public defender William Pettigrew (Henry Pettigrew), who tries his best to help his client in court. Very soon the actually obvious clues prove to be deceptive, almost everyone would have had reason to kill at least one of the two Benhams.

It’s a shame that the four-part miniseries doesn’t do justice to the whole thing, despite whodunnit and some good moments. The screenplay was written by the author herself, which is probably less of a reason. More like the eternal melodrama with which every scene is poured like thick, creamy sauce. Little nuance is given to the characters, Benham hisses and yells like a Disney villain, the bitter and mean housekeeper Mrs. Elliott is bitter and mean in every single scene, and in the final episode, Frannie is never without a snotty nose and a trembling lower lip. The London-born actress Karla-Simone Spence, who herself has Jamaican roots, very often succeeds in showing Frannie as a powerful, rebellious and at the same time vulnerable character.

The historical dimension on which the story is based is also neglected. Frannie witnesses the abolition of the slave trade in Jamaica, but there are always loopholes for willing and solvent buyers. This is touched upon briefly at the end. Hardly any of the black women and men are really free. Frannie experiences freedom only briefly in the brothel, and there she is even more independent than her lover, Marguerite Benham, who is at the mercy of her vile husband. The history of dependencies and power relations in 19th century England is actually interesting. A little more restraint on the emotional controls and a slightly more differentiated view of the characters, who aren’t just evil and brutal, but children of their time and their society, would have done the series good.







The Confession of Frannie Langton starts this Sunday on Magenta TV.