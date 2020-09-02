There is definitely something rotten about the realm of superheroes. The first season of The Boys set the scene for a world – as is often the case in American series, reduced to the United States – dominated by the all-powerful corporation Vought, which masters from start to finish the “industry” of supers: it brings them into the world in ordinary families via a product that she created, recruits them as a teenager in various teams classified according to their power, and even markets their adventures in comics, in the cinema … The problem is that by dint of ‘being adored, supers have long since freed themselves from human rules: violent, sexually obsessed, amoral, many of them take themselves for gods.

In the meanders of a twisting mind

The Boys is the name given to his team by ex-soldier Butcher (Karl Urban). An all-purpose nickname but these Boys above all have one “mission”: to watch over deviant superheroes … and to punish them, if necessary. We will learn that it is as much about personal revenge as it is about morals, and this second season will make the spectator sink into darkness. In the twists and turns of the tortuous mind of the chief avenger, as much as in that, disturbed, of the Protector (Anthony Starr), leader of the “heroes” and proven psychopath over whom the wrapped ones at Vought think they have control …

The problematic developed by Garth Ennis, who created the eponymous comic strip from which The Boys, is as old as the comics. On the one hand, it refers to the Peter Parker / Spider-Man mantra: “With great power comes great responsibility. “ On the other hand, to the basic question of Alan Moore’s major work: “Who is watching the Guardians (1)? “ In the dirty universe developed by the creator of the Amazon series, Eric Kripke, the counterpart of Peter Parker is a young man (Hughie Campbell, played by Jack Quaid) who ends up watching from the inside those who watch the supers . A mise en abyme completed by the eye of the viewer.

♦ The Boys. On Amazon Prime Video

(1) “Who watches the Watchmen? ” in original version.