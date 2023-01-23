It never ceases to amaze me how much free time people have. There are people who, week after week, beg you to recommend a series. Sometimes they call themselves seriéphiles, and sometimes they don’t call themselves anything at all, and just want to kill the time between today and the day they die.

according to the newspaper The Provinces, In Spain, in June 2022, 4,382 series were available on platforms. Today, at the end of January 2023, there will be about fifty more (at least). We live in a happy audiovisual bubble that one day will explode. We will miss these times of television bulimia.

For a few months now, viewers have seen how the series that we are excited about are canceled without having had a worthy ending. As if all the series did not close with a moment of mystery just in case (known as cliffhanger) in case the thing worked, and as if it were not customary in the sector, since time immemorial, squeeze the orange to the last drop, until the pulp is crushed. Like lost it would not have been a scam with an ending only comparable to The Serranos; although The Serranos at least they were honest with that ending.

Canceled series without an ending are the beginning of the end of this golden age. People who have so much free time to watch series will gradually turn their smile into disappointment when, by order of a bunch of gelato with an MBA, they begin to see series that are completely homogeneous in terms of theme, script, cast, setting. The platform market is peaking.

They already have our metrics, our big data. The canceled series are the beginning.

The canceled series are the beginning. Enjoy while you can and don’t choke, because in life you can do many things apart from watching TV.

