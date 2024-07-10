Home page World

A series of earthquakes has been shaking the west coast of the Greek peninsula of Peloponnese for days. There is no end in sight to the tremors. The ground is also shaking on Crete.

Patras – The Peloponnese peninsula in the south-west of Greece is a holiday paradise par excellence. Seemingly endless sandy beaches, rocky bays, old castles and towns and high mountains offer something for almost every holidaymaker. But the ground has been shaking in the north-west of the peninsula for days. On Sunday (July 7th) at 4:41 p.m. an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale occurred near the town of Pinios. According to the GFZ Geo Research Center in Potsdam, the source of the quake was around ten kilometers deep.

The quake was felt widely. The European-Mediterranean Earthquake Warning Center EMSC received reports from more than 400 km away. People living near the epicenter reported Vulkane.net of clearly noticeable earth movements that lasted for five seconds, as well as a loud rumbling noise. No major damage was reported.

Earthquake in Greece still felt 400 kilometers away – also on Zakynthos

Just on Saturday (July 6) at 8:34 p.m. an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale was registered, which, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory in Athens, was felt primarily in the prefecture of Ilia in the southwest of the Greek mainland. The epicenter was 17 kilometers south of the port city of Kyllini on the Ionian Sea and ten kilometers southwest of the city of Andravida in the northwestern part of the Peloponnese.

The National Observatory reported the depth of the quake as 11.1 km. The quake caused minor damage in several towns on the peninsula and on the neighboring holiday island of Zakynthos. The President of the Organization for Earthquake Planning and Protection (OASP), Prof. Efthymios Lekkas, told the broadcaster ERTthat aftershocks could occur, but there was no cause for concern.

Researcher speaks of “extremely seismic region” – thousands of earthquakes per year

“This is an extremely seismic region. When there are aftershocks in this region, they usually last a few days due to its characteristics. These aftershocks are usually of low magnitude, so we are not dealing with very large dimensions here,” said Professor Lekkas, head of the Department of Applied Tectonic Geology and Disaster Management at the National Kapodistrian University of Athens. In fact, 15 aftershocks with magnitudes of up to 2.6 occurred by late afternoon on Monday (July 8).

The whole of Greece is constantly threatened by earthquakes, as the African and Eurasian continental plates collide here. In the Peloponnese alone, the earth shakes around 2,400 times a year. The island of Crete is also experiencing quakes these days: on Friday (5 July), an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was recorded, preceded three days earlier by a 4.8 on the Richter scale. A total of 43 tremors were recorded on the island within a week.

In March, a series of earthquakes shook Croatia. An unusual series of tremors also made headlines in the Alps. In addition, never-ending swarms of earthquakes are causing constant alarm at the super volcano of the Phlegraean Fields in southern Italy.