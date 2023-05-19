For this weekend, digital platforms are strongly committed to suspense and action, on the one hand with the new season of ‘La unidad Kabul’, which premieres on Movistar + the third stage of the series created by Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini, and on the other with the launch by Netflix of a new psychological thriller directed by Aitor Gabilondo and starring Arón Piper.

These are the premieres that can be seen in the coming days on the main streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Amazon Prime or Apple TV:

May 18

Movistar Plus+ ‘The Kabul Unit’ (season 3)

Third season of the series created by Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini, which on this occasion consists of six episodes and which travels to Afghanistan to take the viewer back to those hectic and dramatic days of August 2021, just when the Afghan capital fell into the hands of the taliban.

Regarding the plot, several agents: Marcos (Michel Noher), Miriam (Marian Álvarez) and Nawja (Fariba Sheikhan), face a new mission in which they intend to meet with an infiltrator who has information about a possible attack in Europe, but they are caught off guard by clashes between mujahideen, taliban and ISIS K forces.

May 18

Netflix Kisses, Kitty

Spin off of the acclaimed ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ film trilogy and Jenny Han’s bestsellers. It is a teen romantic comedy in which Anna Cathcart reprises the role of Kitty, now in Korea.

On this occasion, neither Lana Condor nor Noah Centineo will be there, but the story will revolve around Kitty Song Covey, Lara Jean’s younger sister, who will follow her own path.

may 19

Netflix ‘The silence’

Netflix is ​​strongly committed to suspense with this new series created by Aitor Gabilondo in which Arón Piper plays the role of Sergio Ciscar, an ex-con released after serving a sentence for murdering his parents when he was still a minor.

During that time, Sergio has not said a single word or collaborated with justice, so both the motivations for the crime and his current intentions are a mystery.

may 19

HBO Max ‘Spy/Master’

The Cold War theme returns. The series created by Adina Adina Sădeanu and Kirsten Peters, is set in the midst of the conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union and narrates a week in the life of the fictional character Victor Godeanu, played by Alec Secăreanu.

And for next week…



May 22nd

SkyShowtime ‘Fatal Attraction’

The Skyshowtime platform premieres an eight-episode miniseries that gives a twist to the classic eighties psychosexual thriller with timeless themes such as marriage and infidelity from the perspective of a more modern attitude and a more empowered vision of women. In the leading role we have Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson.

may 23

HBO Max German Genius

Comedy series in which actor Kida Khodr Ramadan plays himself in this eight-part satire based on a tweet exchange between Ramadan and Ricky Gervais in 2018. Ramadan convinces Gervais to give him the rights to a German adaptation of Extras.

May 24

AppleTV+ ‘Platonic’

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen meet again after starring in ‘Damn Neighbors’. In this comedy, they play Sylvia and Will, a platonic couple of former best friends who are approaching middle age and are resuming their relationship after a long time without knowing anything about each other.

May 24

Disney+ ‘Chinese American: The Series’

Based on Gene Luen Yang’s groundbreaking graphic novel, the series follows the life of an ordinary Chinese-American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god.

In this sense, the story of a young man’s struggle for his own identity is told, through family, comedy and action. For this, it has a luxury cast with Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong and Stephanie Hsu.

And also



‘Fubar’. Netflix premieres a new series with an old rocker: Arnold Schwarzenegger, a CIA agent about to retire who discovers a secret about his family for which he is forced to return to action one last time.