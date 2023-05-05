Mónica Cruz, Miguel Ángel Muñoz and Beatriz Luengo return to Carmen Arranz’s academy 15 years later with the revival of ‘Un paso adelante’. The three return to the dance school, although in this case they do so as teachers. ‘UPA Next’ lands on Atresplayer Premium this Sunday.

In addition, Netflix serves the prequel to ‘The Bridgertons’ with ‘Queen Charlotte: A Story of the Bridgertons’.

These are the series that premiere this week:

May 4th

Netflix ‘Queen Charlotte: A Story of the Bridgertons’

Fans of ‘The Bridgertons’ are in luck. This week the prequel to the successful series, focused on the rise to prominence and power of Queen Charlotte, hits the platforms. The new episodes will tell the story of how the young queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and social change, creating the world of Ton inherited by the characters of ‘The Bridgertons’.

May 4th

Netflix ‘The sumo apprentice’

Netflix also bets on the humor that ‘The Sumo Apprentice’ serves from Japan. The series is directed by Kan Eguchi and stars Wataru Ichinose, Shôta Sometani and Shiori Kutsuna.

It is the story of a boy who reveals himself and ends up winning over the public in a sport anchored in the traditional.

May 4th

AMC+ ‘White Sands’

From Denmark comes another interesting thriller set on the beaches of the North Sea that narrates the investigation of two policemen who pose as a married couple to solve the brutal murder of a young German surfer in a coastal town. As they get closer to the inhabitants, their personal circumstances and their old feuds, they also feel their own emotions awaken from their slumber.

The production, consisting of eight episodes, is created by AJ Kazinski, and the cast is completed by Jesper Asholt and Camilla Bendix.

May 4th

Disney+ ‘Star Wars: Visions’ (season 2)

The ‘Star Wars’ franchise continues to grow. It’s been just two weeks since we said goodbye to season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’, but ‘Star Wars returns to Disney Plus on the occasion of May the Fourth, ‘Star Wars Day’ celebrated every May 4.

The nine short films that make up this new season include productions from South Korea, Chile, South Africa, Ireland, the United Kingdom, India, France and Spain, as well as a new Japanese production.

May 5th

AppleTV+ ‘Silo’

‘Silo’ is the science fiction series that Apple TV+ is betting on this week. Set in a dilapidated and toxic future, it centers on a community of a gigantic underground silo that reaches hundreds of stories deep. There, people live in a society filled with rules that they believe are meant to protect them.

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer searching for answers about the murder of a loved one, only to stumble across a mystery beyond what she ever imagined.

May 5th

HBO Max ‘Unicorn: Warriors Eternal’

HBO Max premieres this new animated supernatural series from five-time Emmy winner Genndy Tartakovsky. Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, it follows a group of heroes who are resurrected to fight through eternity against an abominable force. When our heroes’ rebirth manifests in the bodies of unsuspecting hosts, they must find a way to protect the world from the looming darkness.

May 5th

Disney+ ‘Planers’

There is also room for dramatic comedy among this week’s premieres with ‘Planers’. The series follows the story of Malena Carregal, a woman who, after her recent divorce from Marcos Gutiérrez, leaves her job at the well-known corporate events organization agency of her ex-husband. Thanks to the encouragement of Cali, an energetic friend from the past who comes back into her life, she embarks on a new career path, completing the project she always dreamed of: creating her own agency to organize social events.

and next week



May 7th

Atresplayer Premium ‘UPA Next’

One of the most outstanding premieres this week is Carmen Arranz’s return to school. More than 15 years have passed and Rober returns from the United States with the idea of ​​putting on a great musical and collecting the old UPA hits along with new ones to shine like years ago. Together with Silvia and Lola, she will launch the entrance exams for the school, where a new pool of students, dancers, singers and composers will participate, who can intervene in the musical and bring new rhythms to the center. The teaching team will be joined by Luiso and Sira, who will face a new generation of young people, with whom they will collide and delve into new cultures and musical styles.

May 8

HBO Max ‘On both sides of the abyss’

Another thriller joins the news this week with this six-episode German miniseries that follows police officer Luise Berg as she meets Dennis Opitz, her daughter’s murderer, who has just been released from prison. . In the wake of more murders, Luise investigates Dennis’s dark past to discover that the young man who now seems like a good citizen is actually mired in a revenge spiral. Nobody believes Luise. Not even when she, and more specifically, her young daughter Josi, becomes the center of Dennis’ evil plan.

And also



‘The Confessions of Frannie Langton’ England, 1826. Frannie Langton, a black woman uprooted and sold into slavery to the Benhams, stands trial. The crime? The murder of these But she was in love with Mrs. Benham. It premieres on May 9 on Filmin.

‘Not dead yet’ Sitcom centered on Nell Serrano (Gina Rodríguez), who, broke, just left single and feels old, and works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. It premieres May 10 on Disney+.