The month of March says goodbye in style. The long-awaited premiere of the final season of ‘Succession’ on HBO Max stands out among the news. Fans will finally learn how power struggles within the Roy family are resolved or not resolved. In addition, the premiere of the second season of the acclaimed ‘Yellowjackets’ arrives, which sees the light of day on Movistar Plus+.

But there is more. Several thrillers like ‘The Night Agent’ and new episodes of ‘Partisan’ are coming out this week:

23 of March

Netflix ‘The Night Agent’

Netflix premieres this thriller that follows a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, handling a phone that never rings, until one night it does and his life is plunged into a world of conspiracies, deadly dangers and espionage. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk.

The first season of ‘The Night Agent’ has 10 episodes and a cast made up of Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchana, Hong Chau, Fola Evans-Akingbola, DB Woodside, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Sarah Desjardins, Robert Patrick and Enrique Murciano.

23 of March

AMC+ ‘Partisan’ (second season)

AMC+ also bets on the thriller, in this psychological case, which is located in the idyllic surroundings of Jordnära, a gated community that runs a highly successful organic farm. In this new installment of this Swedish series, a car is thrown off a cliff in the middle of the night with a man burning inside. The local police begin to investigate the case and soon discover that the man is a well-known figure in the gated community of Jordnära. In order to try to find out what happens on the farm where this secretive group resides, the police must close the siege until they discover financial problems and possible infiltrators.

March 24th

Movistar Plus+ ‘Yellowjackets’ (second season)

Applauded by critics and the public, this week the second season of ‘Yellowjackets’ returns, a production that captivates with its narrative. The survival series chronicles what happens to a team of high school soccer players who survive a 1996 plane crash deep in northern Canada where they remain for 19 months.

What happened to Misty, Natalie, Taissa and Shauna until they were rescued only they know. Twenty-five years later, each one has built her own life and no one wants to talk about what happened. But there are secrets that cannot be kept forever.

Starring Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress, the series joins the Season 2 cast Elijah Wood to play a detective who will complicate things for Misty in ways she doesn’t expect.

March 24th

Disney+ Up Here

Much lighter is the romantic musical comedy ‘Up Here’, set in 1999 New York that follows a couple as they fall in love and discover that the main obstacle to finding happiness is themselves and the world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that they have in their heads.

‘Up Here’ has eight episodes that can be seen in Spain and other countries through the Disney+ streaming platform starting on Friday, March 24.

March 24th

Disney+ ‘The Secrets of Sulfur Springs’ (third season)

This adventure drama designed for the youngest premieres a new season on Disney +. Griffin and his family move into the old Tremont Hotel in the town of Sulfur Springs. The entire town believes that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of a girl named Savannah.

and next week



March 27th

HBO Max ‘Succession’ (last season)

HBO Max premieres the end of one of its most successful series in recent years. The series, created by Jesse Armstrong (‘In the Loop’), is set in New York and follows the ins and outs of power at the moment when the veteran family patriarch decides to step back and cede control of the company. , thus bringing out the most hidden face of his four children

The power struggles within the Roy family continue in the fourth season where they will have to deal with the consequences of past decisions. What will be the reaction of Roman and Shiv after seeing themselves completely defeated and without options to succeed their father at the head of Waystar?

March 29

AppleTV+ ‘The prize of your life’

Based on MO Walsh’s novel of the same name, ‘The Prize of a Lifetime’ tells the story of how a small town changes forever when a mysterious machine appears in the local store, which promises to reveal the full potential of life of each resident. This is how the life of Dusty Hubbard (Chris O’Dowd), an apparently happy and satisfied family man who works as a high school teacher, changes. The protagonist watches everyone around him re-evaluate his purposes and life decisions following the machine’s designs, which makes him wonder if he really is as happy as he thought. Meanwhile, her wife, Cass, gives herself to her, trusting that there is something bigger than herself. Like many of Deerfield’s residents, the couple have lived relatively safe and uneventful lives until the advent of the Morpho machine.

Everything is about to change when the community is forced to come to terms with the dreams they have not achieved, in pursuit of a better future.

March 29

Disney+ ‘Relationship’

Horror and fantasy are also intertwined in this series where a young black aspiring writer changes her life full of family obligations and moves to Los Angeles determined to fight for a future that, for the first time, she feels belongs only to her. . But before he can settle into her new home, she finds herself pulled back and forth in time. She appears on a 19th century plantation, a place closely associated with Dana and her family. An interracial love affair jeopardizes Dana’s past and present. The clock ticks as she confronts the secrets she never knew ran through her veins.

March 29

Disney+ ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’

From Mexico comes this new series for the whole family that is an adaptation of Jules Verne. Diego is sent by his parents to the camp of Pompilio Calderón (Óscar Jaenada). There, together with his brothers and friends, he finds his grandmother Pola’s abandoned car, and following his footsteps he arrives at a mysterious portal to another dimension. When Diego discovers a powerful family secret, he understands that he must protect the dimension he has found, but the mission is not that simple: Pompilio and his henchman Claudio will do everything possible to destroy this fantastic world they have managed to enter. .

And also



‘Invisible’. Netflix will premiere the series ‘Invisible’ on Wednesday, March 29, where a cleaner desperately searches for her husband while a fearsome criminal organization unearths the tragedies of her past and ends up pushing her to violence.

‘Healthy life to the fullest’. When a health issue forces her to rethink her riotous lifestyle, Liv embarks on a quest against time to get well… even if it kills her. It premieres on Netflix on March 29.