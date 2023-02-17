The week arrives loaded with premieres and also farewells. There are two series serving their final season: ‘Star Trek: Picard’ and ‘Carnival Row’. Among the novelties there is also room for comedy with the premiere of a new batch of episodes on Netflix of ‘The Upshaw family’ and with the premiere of the hilarious ‘Poor Devil’, the Spanish adult animated series that lands on HBO Max. Science fiction makes its way into catalogs with the arrival of two futuristic proposals: ‘For a better tomorrow’ and ‘The girl and the cosmonaut’.

1 Netflix, February 16 ‘The Upshaw Family’ (season 3)



The comedy ‘The Upshaw Family’ premieres its third season this week on Netflix. The sitcom centers on a working-class African-American family in Indiana who doesn’t have a set plan, but does what they can to stay afloat in this classic series starring Wanda Sykes.

Bennie Upshaw is a charming, well-intentioned but disastrous mechanic who works his ass off to do his best and take care of his family (his wife, Regina; their two young daughters, the teenage son he had with another woman) and for put up with his sarcastic sister-in-law and all without the recipe for success. But the Upshaws have been determined to make it work and to better themselves together. In this new part, the Upshaws continue to manage the ups and downs of life, always backed by the affection of the family.

2 AMC+, February 16 ‘The king’



Luca Zingaretti, known for his role in ‘Commissioner Montalbano’, returns with a new series and character. This February 16, AMC+ serves ‘The King’, a new Italian prison thriller set in San Michele, a border prison in which director Bruno Testori applies his personal idea of ​​justice: within those walls the laws of the State cease to exist He is the Law.

Ruthless and merciful at times, Bruno is king in his domain. But the murder of Nicola Iaccarino, his right hand, shakes Bruno’s world. Prosecutor Laura Lombardo investigates and weaves a web of suspicion around Bruno, his methods and the unscrupulous management of the prison. To this is added the death of Lackovic, a prisoner sentenced to life imprisonment and Bruno’s main ally among the inmates. All this shakes the fragile order of the prison.

3 Amazon Prime Video, February 17 ‘Star Trek: Picard’ (last season)



One of the series that says goodbye this week is ‘Star Trek: Picard’. Sir Patrick Stewart returns to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in this series that follows the iconic character in the next chapter of his life. Amanda Plummer joins the cast as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Jean-Luc Picard and his old crewmates from his time on the Enterprise.

4 Amazon Prime Video, February 17 ‘Carnival Row’ (last season)



It also comes to its final season ‘Carnival Row’, set in a fantasy world where humans and creatures collide.

The second batch of episodes kicks off with former Inspector Rycroft Philostrate, aka Philo (Orlando Bloom), investigating a series of gruesome murders that fuel social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot revenge for the unjust oppression inflicted by Burgo’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear and Sophie Longerbane. Tourmaline inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. After escaping Burgo and her vengeful brother Ezra, Imogen Spurnrose and her partner Agreus Astrayon encounter a radical new society that threatens her plans. With humans and faeries divided and freedom at stake, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and tests that will define his or her soul. The first two episodes will premiere this February 17, with two new episodes every Friday.

5 HBO Max, February 17 ‘Poor devil’



HBO Max bets this week on animation for adults with the premiere of ‘Poor devil’. Spanish fiction centers on Stan, a normal kid except for the fact that he is the Antichrist. Also, he just turned 665 months. There is one month left for the prophecy to be fulfilled and he has to fulfill his destiny: plunge humanity into horror and chaos, and bring about Armageddon. But he’s more interested in singing and dancing in a Broadway musical.

Joaquín Reyes plays Stan in this animated comedy created by Miguel Esteban, Joaquín Reyes and Ernesto Sevilla.

6 Apple TV, February 17 ‘For a better tomorrow’



This same Friday, Apple TV premieres another science fiction comedy: ‘For a better tomorrow’.

The story is set in a retro-futuristic world where the charismatic businessman Jack Billings (played by actor Billy Crudup) leads a group of salespeople who seek to change the lives of their clients by selling them timeshare houses on the Moon.

7 Netflix, February 17 ‘The Girl and the Cosmonaut’



And more space trips arrive this week on the news on the platforms with the premiere of ‘The Girl and the Cosmonaut’, although in this case in the key of drama.

In this Polish series, an astronaut returns home after missing 30 years. He then rekindles a past love and piques the interest of a corporation determined to find out why he hasn’t aged.

8 Amazon Prime Video, February 17 ‘The head of Joaquín Murrieta’



The wenstern has, in turn, its place among the novelties that reach the platforms. Fans of the genre will enjoy this Mexican series, set in the Californian desert, which follows the adventures of Joaquín Murrieta and Carrillo as they come together to face a common enemy.

Juan Manuel Bernal is the protagonist of this fiction completed by Yoshira Escárrega, Becky Zhu Wu, Emiliano Zurita, Michael Wilson Morgan and Steve Wilcox. The production is Mexican.

9 Netflix, February 17 ‘Robbers. The series’ (season 2)



French series about a powerful drug lord who finds himself immersed in a savage turf war in order to protect his family.

This crime thriller has been created by Hamid Hlioua and Julien Leclercq and stars Sami Bouajila and Sam Kalidi.

and next week



10 Disney+, February 22 ‘Call it love’



From South Korea comes this romantic melodrama. Disney + premieres this fiction where Sim Woo-Joo’s life becomes quite complicated because of his father’s lover. But, when he dies, his life becomes hell. After he dies, Sim Woo-Joo has to leave her father’s house kicked out by her lover and hatches a plan to take revenge on her and her family. The plan is to initiate her revenge by approaching Han Dong-Jin, her son, a lonely young man addicted to work. But as she gets to know him she realizes that she has fallen in love with him and her relationship affects her revenge plan and her future.

And also



‘Triad’

After discovering that she is one of three identical sisters, a tireless detective embarks on a dangerous quest to uncover the truth about her past. New Mexican soap opera. The series hits Netflix on February 22.

‘Stonehouse’

Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes star in this miniseries about one of the most bizarre and bizarre stories in modern British politics: that of Labor politician John Stonehouse, remembered for his failed attempt to fake his own death. Filmin premieres it on February 21.