In 2013 I sneaked into an improvised banquet in honor of Mario Ortiz. He had traveled to Buenos Aires to present the seventh installment of his Language and Literature Notebooks, and after the launching ritual, a large group of followers appropriated two long tables in a neighborhood grill. I was lucky to get a chair near the Bahiense; not close enough to participate in the conversation over dinner, but to witness the bewildered faces of some diners who, eager to discuss current politics with Mario Ortiz, instead heard him speak about a very particular crab that inhabits the beaches of Ingeniero White.

I do not remember if that same crab of which he spoke with a scientific-pedagogical desire so typical of his literary project reappears in the subsequent volumes of the notebook, but its appearance in the Treatise on iconogenesis it takes place in an eloquent and asordinately dramatic way: “The long channels of sea that penetrate to our port are full of crabs; I don’t know how I could repair them if someone loses a leg or a caliper ”.

It is that this book, like crabs and things, is broken. Either something of social reality is broken, and it is the Treaty the space provided by Mario Ortiz to rehearse a repair. In an age overabundant in images, “iconogenesis” seeks to operate beneficially on the damage that some of them have caused us and, as a complementary movement, revitalize the imagination in a context of “scorched earth”.

Appealing to the call for poets to set up a workshop (not writing, but mechanical), proposed by Francis Ponge at a UNESCO conference in 1950, Ortiz interprets that the best way to repair objects is to repair them. With the updating of this premise, the language mechanic conducts his operations with an electrical logic that allows him to associate a damaged television with the linguistic speculations of his neighbor Randolph Pérez; a deliberately literal “junk surrealism” with regard to the cause of the poet in our time.

Thus, the periodic rides on his green bicycle take Mario Ortiz to explore a semi-empty White Bay. Among public buildings and monuments that dramatize the landmarks of the liberal Republic, the notable notary of this treaty gives, in the central square, with a silent object, absurd for its complete lack of function: a compass rose of iron and concrete .

Through an exhaustive series of experiments (photos, mirrors, trigonometric and wavelength calculations) on that cement icon, close observation has a direct impact on the material basis of the writing of the notebooks.

At that point, historical for Ortiz’s literary project, the text jumps in dimension and is supplanted by photographs of an A4-size notebook: “That for the first time, the ‘Language and Literature notebook’ is, literally, a notebook” , he conjures the handwritten letter of the notary, and the disquisitions advance voraciously on the stroke of the letter. Writing mutates into drawing; the treatise, in poem or fable: “In the center of the South Pole / grew an ice rose. The most / minimum gust of wind would be enough / to break it ”.

A momentary license of fantasy, the compass rose became an ice flower: a precious object that polar bears nuzzle and that evokes a Saint-Exupéry on a journey of acid. But the epilogue twists the escapist trance and returns to Treaty your first concern. Damaged objects are still there as well as the need for collective repair: “The ‘O’ pointing west is increasingly eaten away by rust and I recently found it dented. At some point, we will pass near her in the middle of a demonstration ”.

In this image the second act of this drama is encrypted and he returns his gaze, now with a different attention, to the poet who prefers to talk about crabs after dinner.

Treatise on iconogenesis, Mario Ortiz. Lethe, 120 pp.

