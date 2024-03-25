If you have immersed yourself in the intriguing universe of 'The three body problem'and you are left wanting more, Netflix offers a number of similar options that could captivate you. Let's talk about what the series starring Mexican actress Eiza González is about.

The recent premiere in the Netflix catalog, 'The Three-Body Problem', is an epic work of science fiction that defies the laws of physics, borrowing the famous phrase from Albert Einstein. Adapted from the novel by Liu Cixin, the miniseries follows a group of Oxford scientists who face the greatest challenge in human history.

Led by an eccentric detective played by Benedict Wong, the team embarks on the task of solving mysterious deaths and enigmas that transcend human understanding. The plot interweaves elements such as particle accelerators, the threat of an alien invasion, the cultural revolution during the era of Mao Zedongan ominous countdown and even the intersection between reality and virtuality through a video game, all presented in an intricate and visually dazzling way.

Next, we present a selection of series available on Netflix that share certain thematic or stylistic elements with 'The Three Body Problem'.

“The Rain” (2020)

This Danish post-apocalyptic science fiction series It takes place in a world where a deadly virus, transmitted by rain, has devastated the population. The plot follows two siblings, Simone and Rasmus, who have been holed up in a bunker for six years with their scientist father.

When they are forced to leave their shelter in search of supplies, they join a group of survivors and embark on a dangerous journey across Scandinavia in search of answers about the disease and a cure. The cast is led by Alba August as Simone and Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Rasmus.

“The OA” (2019)

This intriguing series created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij It combines elements of science fiction and fantasy with a touch of mysticism. The story follows Prairie Johnson, a young blind woman who disappears for seven years and returns with her sight restored, but with no explanation as to where she has been.

Adopting the name “The OA” (The Original Angel), Prairie recruits a group of people to tell her incredible story about her time in another dimension and her quest to reunite with other prisoners. The cast includes Brit Marling as Prairie Johnson, along with Jason Isaacs, Emory Cohen and Phyllis Smith.

“The Myth of Sisyphus” (2021)

Inspired by Greek mythology, this series features a complex plot that follows one man's attempts to escape an endless cycle of challenges and adversity. Each episode features the protagonist, played by a rotating cast of actors, facing different tests that seem impossible to overcome.

As he struggles to find meaning and purpose in his endless quest, he discovers that each challenge is somehow connected to his past and his previous choices.

“Sea of ​​Tranquility” (2021)

In this sci-fi drama, humanity has colonized the Moon, making it a new home for thousands of people. The plot follows a young woman named Aisha, whose sister mysteriously disappears in the lunar colony of the Sea of ​​Tranquility.

Determined to uncover the truth behind the disappearance, Aisha joins a group of rebels fighting against the colony's oppressive government while facing unknown dangers on the lunar surface. The cast includes Lana Condor as Aisha, along with other actors such as Remy Hii and Brianne Tju.

“Altered Carbon” (2020)

Set in a future where consciousness can be transferred between bodies, This series follows former soldier Takeshi Kovacs. while investigating a murder in a world where immortality is possible. The plot takes place in a universe where humans can store their consciousnesses in devices called “stacks” and transfer them to new bodies, known as “sheaths.”

Kovacs, played by Joel Kinnaman and then by Anthony Mackie in later seasons, finds himself caught up in a conspiracy involving powerful corporate and political interests as he tries to solve the mystery behind the murder of a tycoon.

“Travelers” (2018)

In this science fiction series, a group of time travelers from the future arrive in the present with the mission of avoiding a catastrophic future. Occupying the bodies of people who are about to die, Travelers secretly work to change key events that would lead to the destruction of humanity. As they struggle to adapt to their new identities and avoid discovery, they face ethical and personal dilemmas that test their loyalty and determination.

“The Night Road” (2021)

This horror and mystery series follows a group of people who face supernatural events while trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. After a dark, unknown force destroys much of civilization, a ragtag group of survivors come together to face monstrous creatures and paranormal phenomena as they struggle to find a safe place to settle. With a diverse cast and a plot full of unexpected twists, the series offers a unique blend of suspense and supernatural horror.

These series offer a variety of fascinating and exciting stories, each with their own unique style and appeal to 'The Three Body Problem' fans looking to explore new adventures in the vast world of science fiction and mystery.