From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a state-television address to the nation in Moscow June 26. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Adrien Fillon/ ZUMA Wire

The Crimean Bridge is now being attacked more and more frequently by Ukraine. Serious damage to the bridge could become a problem for Putin.

Moscow – As part of the counter-offensive in the Ukraine war, the Ukrainian military keeps looking at Crimea. Retaking the peninsula, which has been annexed by Moscow since 2014, is considered one of Kyiv’s top priorities. The bridges in Crimea are particularly important for Russia, especially the Crimean Bridge, which stretches across the Kerch Strait and connects Russia with the peninsula. In recent weeks, the huge bridge has repeatedly become the target of Ukrainian rocket attacks.

Ukraine War: Kiev’s Crimean Bridge Attacks Cause Problems For Putin

For Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin and his war of aggression, this could pose a serious threat. Because the logistical importance of this bridge in view of the Ukrainian counter-offensive is enormous. “The bridge remains a key vulnerability for Russia and any prolonged closure would complicate Russia’s ability to support operations in southern Ukraine,” Gabrielle Reid of security consultancy S-RM told US magazine Newsweek.

She does not consider a long-term blockade of traffic on the bridge to be possible. After all, the bridge is geographically too far away from Ukraine and defenses are deployed around it. In addition, a large attack requires lengthy planning, which is why a permanent closure is unlikely. But the danger is tempting Russia to diversify supply lines for troops in southern Ukraine as much as possible. The options for this are limited, however, according to Reid.

Ukraine targets Crimean bridge, causing logistical problems for Putin’s army

Currently, Russia’s main supply routes for soldiers run through occupied Ukrainian territories. Accordingly, any significant recapture by the Ukrainian military means logistical difficulties for Putin’s military. According to Reid, the strategic importance of the Crimea Bridge, built in 2014, would skyrocket if Ukraine were to capture key destinations such as the southern Black Sea cities of Tokmak or even Melitopol. In any case, the United States considers this unlikely.

“The destruction of the bridge or any significant damage would therefore become a real challenge for Russia,” said expert Reid. A challenge, because Moscow would eventually have to find a route that is able to handle the same volume of road and rail traffic.

The Eastern Europe expert Sergei Sumlenny made a similar statement Newsweek: “The Kerch Bridge remains the main, if not the only, reliable route to Crimea, which provides the Russian army with a logistical connection in Crimea and in Cherson.” Hitting the bridge therefore makes supplies “much more complicated”. (bb)