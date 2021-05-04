D.he arrest of the alleged author of the threatening letters “NSU 2.0” could mean the end of the investigation in one of the largest proceedings within the Hessian police. After more than two years, the person has been tracked down who, according to the prosecution and the police, sent around 115 threatening letters – more than a dozen to the Frankfurt lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz, others to the left-wing politicians Janine Wissler and Martina Renner and the Berlin cabaret artist Idyl Baydar. In language that glorifies violence, the sender described what was to happen to his victims and their families. According to the investigation, the accused is not a police officer. He was never a police officer either. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the accused is unemployed, lives in Berlin and is a right-wing extremist with a criminal record. “If the urgent suspicion against the fifty-three-year-old Berliner is confirmed, it will be an outstanding success in the investigation by the Hessian law enforcement authorities,” said Hesse’s Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the investigators still have questions. For example, where the personal information that the author used comes from. There is a “hypothesis”, as the public prosecutor announced. It is believed that it is likely that the accused could have “sneaked out” the data from different authorities by pretending to be a servant. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the accused had already been investigated for presumption of office in the 1990s. He is said to have pretended to be a detective at the time. He could have used this scam again.

However, the officer, who was logged into the computer at the 1st Frankfurt police station from which the data of the lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz was retrieved, did not remember that an alleged colleague had requested the address. And if it were really so easy “from outside”, the question arises why that is so – and whether there is no corrective to prevent this.

Part of a right-wing extremist chat group

It is still unclear whether it is then a coincidence that this officer was part of a right-wing extremist chat group together with five other police officers. In addition, police internal matters were mentioned in the earlier letters that cannot be researched without further ado. Clarifying this and perhaps relieving the police in the end will be one of the most important tasks of the further investigation. The police union on Tuesday called for a public apology.

Another investigative approach is activities in the Darknet. Using so-called cyber forensics, the experts at the Hessian State Criminal Police Office have tracked down the suspect. You followed his steps in the virtual world. But he also spoke regularly on the “normal Internet”. For example on the “PI News” platform. There the investigators found a user whose contributions showed “similarities with the threatening letters in form and style of the utterances”, as the public prosecutor says. The linguistic institute of the Federal Criminal Police Office was consulted and came to the conclusion that there is “a very high probability” that the author of the threatening letters and the Internet entries are one and the same. The evaluation of the accused’s computer could now show whether the exchange of private information about the threatening letter victims also took place on the relevant platforms.

Beuth praised the investigations of the State Criminal Police Office on Tuesday. The approximately 30 officials from the working group would have left no stone unturned to tear the alleged perpetrator from the anonymity of the Darknet, and ultimately had success. The years of “disgusting threats and intimidation” against public figures could now be punished in a constitutional process. If the suspicion is proven, dozens of innocent victims and the entire Hessian police could breathe a sigh of relief. “According to everything we know today, a Hessian police officer was never responsible for the drohmail series,” said Beuth. The investigation would continue with the same tenacity and meticulousness. With regard to the data queries made by police computers, Beuth said that the grievances had been remedied as far as possible.

The opposition in the Hessian state parliament underlined the importance of the further investigation. The question of possible connections between the alleged perpetrator and potential helpers within the police has not yet been answered, stated the parliamentary manager of the SPD parliamentary group Günter Rudolph. Stefan Müller, domestic policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, spoke of a “long overdue success of the investigative authorities”. If the suspicion is confirmed, “the violent allegations against the police would be invalidated”. It should be clarified “where the suspect could get this data in all individual cases” and whether it was an individual perpetrator.

Hermann Schaus, the domestic political spokesman for the left-wing faction, expressed the hope “that light can finally be shed into the darkness of the right-wing extremist and racist chat group in the 1st Frankfurt police station, where it all began in August 2018”. “We are happy about this success and are proud of the investigators,” announced Klaus Herrmann, the domestic political spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group.