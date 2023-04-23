Against all odds, the new “Harry Potter” series is already a reality and could have an inclusive cast. The story that will reboot the universe of movies and will stream to Max —the new name that the HBO Max platform will have— is already in the process of finding its actors and the news that accompanies its development has not been able to excite much the fans. On the contrary, social networks have made it abundantly clear that many potterheads do not agree with the decisions that Warner Bros. Discovery makes.

A black Hermione?

It happened in 2016 with Noma Dumezweni in the play by “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and it would happen again in 2024 when the series arrives at Max: Hermione Granger would be played by a dark-skinned actress. This was commented by the journalist close to the production, Jeff Sneider, on the podcast “The hot mic”.

Likewise, Sneider affirmed that the production maintains a “concerted effort” to cast “more people of color” in the cast. And one of the main characters most likely to be affected by this change would be Hermione Granger.

Fan reaction to the inclusive cast of “Harry Potter”

Of course, there has been no shortage of feedback from fans of the wizarding world. Opinion is divided between those who are excited about this reboot – which has been assured that it will adapt each of JK Rowling’s books in more detail – and those who are simply not comfortable with the news.

“Why do they have to be black? Can’t they be Oriental, Latino, Arab, etc.?“Commented a user on social networks. “You still haven’t figured out why ‘Super Mario Bros.’ is taking over?pointed out another netizen.

On the other hand, there are those who claim that those who complain is because “they haven’t read the books and they don’t know that the Hermione in the movies is not like the one in the book.” In addition, they emphasize that the skin color of the young witch “is never explicitly stated.”

The “Harry Potter” series will be part of the new Max catalog, a service that will unite the content of HBO Max and Discovery+, and will arrive at some point in 2024.

