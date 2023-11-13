Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

Split

Incidents in Russia could jeopardize Putin’s supplies in the Ukraine war. Casualties in the war are currently high, and fires could be the pinnacle of resistance.

Moscow – Countless missiles are being sent towards the enemy every day in the Ukraine war and Vladimir Putin is under increasing pressure because of the costs of the war. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin is avoiding further mobilization because of the losses in the war in Ukraine, more and more money is being reserved in the state budget for tanks and other military equipment. Since the Ukraine war is increasingly developing into a trench warfare after almost 20 months, a large amount of ammunition and a reliable supply of supplies are currently required. But that’s exactly where there are problems – and of the explosive kind.

Putin’s problems in the Ukraine war are piling up: Gunpowder factory goes up in flames

Like the news site Newsweek reported in an article that an incident is said to have occurred in a gunpowder factory in central Russia, in the city of Kotovsk, almost 500 kilometers south of Moscow. This is probably not an isolated case since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Putin’s facilities are repeatedly paralyzed by fires or explosions. Local bloggers quoted in the post first brought attention to the latest incident on Friday evening, November 10th.

Russian soldiers on the front lines of the Ukrainian War. Putin’s army could be at risk of supplies due to incidents in Russia. (Archive image) © Alexei Konovalov/Tass/IMAGO

What is repeatedly classified as technical incidents in the country’s public media could actually have other causes. The independent Russian-language news agency Verstka already drew attention to a cluster of incidents in December 2022 that affected a total of 72 military facilities in Russia. Fires broke out in numerous bases, warehouses and recruiting offices. Loud Verstka Arson could not be ruled out based on open source data.

Destroyed tanks in the Ukraine war: Putin must compensate for losses and guarantee supplies

A striking pattern in the incidents in Russia: the number of fires at military-related facilities increased after Putin announced a partial mobilization in September 2022. Even then, the losses in the Ukraine war were high: the Ukrainian defenders regularly took out Putin’s tanks and were increasingly able to push back the aggressor. The Russian president was in a dilemma. On the one hand, he needed supplies for the fighting in Ukraine, but on the other hand, there was no quick success for the Russian army.

However, who is responsible for the fires at Russia’s military facilities remains uncertain. There are speculations that the resistance in Russia could play a role in the incidents. On Saturday, after the gunpowder factory fire, a Kremlin-critical Telegram channel announced that “Russia’s military-industrial complex is a legitimate target” for relevant groups. It is currently not possible to independently verify the relevance of the resistance against Putin in Russia. However, it cannot be ruled out that discontent over the Ukraine war will grow.

Sabotage in Russia because of the Ukraine war? Putin regularly blames Kyiv

In the past, Russia itself has often accused Ukraine of deliberately attacking its facilities with commando operations, although Kiev usually denies any involvement in such incidents. While further incidents in Russia could endanger supplies for the Ukrainian war and the situation in the long term, the Russian leadership remained confident of victory in the conflict. Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, recently warned that Putin’s army was preparing for winter.

In the coming months, Russia may seek to target Ukraine’s infrastructure with drone and missile strikes. Critical infrastructure includes thermal power plants and the power supply, the failure of which can have far-reaching consequences, especially during the cold months. Recently, there is also said to have been a change of strategy in Putin’s army: Russia is probably relying more on infantry units again. (fbu/with dpa)