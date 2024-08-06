A series of explosions were heard in Belgorod during a missile warning signal
A series of explosions were heard in Belgorod during the announcement of the danger of a missile strike. This was reported by a correspondent RIA News.
The explosions occurred during the fourth missile threat of the day. They were heard from 10:20 Moscow time with varying intensity. No other details about the situation in the region were given.
