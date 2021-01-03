On Saturday, Pakistan arrested the suspected mastermind of the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India. 175 people were killed.

LAHORE dpa | In Pakistan, one of the alleged masterminds in the series of attacks by Mumbai and extremist leader Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi has been arrested. He was taken into custody on Saturday in the northeastern city of Lahore, said a spokesman for the anti-terrorism department of the police in the province of Punjab of the German press agency. Lakhvi is accused of running a pharmacy and using the money raised there to finance terrorism, among other things.

Lakhvi is considered to be one of the leaders of the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which is said to be responsible for the series of attacks in Mumbai, India in November 2008. 175 people were killed, including 26 foreigners and nine of the terrorists. Lakhvi was also classified as a terrorist by the United Nations and was arrested after the attacks, but released for lack of evidence. In February 2020, a court sentenced LeT founder Hafiz Saeed to 11 years in prison for terrorist financing.

LeT is said to be one of several jihadist groups fighting Indian troops in the disputed Kashmir region. India and Pakistan both claim Kashmir for themselves and each control a part. India accuses Pakistan of supporting Islamist fighters in the Indian part of Kashmir. Islamabad denies this. There are allegations that LeT is supported by Pakistani intelligence services.

Pakistan has been listed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on its “gray” watchlist since 2018 as one of the countries that is not doing enough against terrorist financing. By February, the international working group against money laundering based in Paris wants to decide whether the South Asian country has taken sufficient countermeasures. Otherwise there is a risk of inclusion in the “black list”, which would make borrowing on the financial markets much more difficult.