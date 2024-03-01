EIn a series of accidents, a driver in Poland injured 19 people, two of them seriously. The 33-year-old drove into a group of people at a tram stop in the port city of Stettin, a local police spokesman told the PAP news agency on Friday. 15 people were injured, including six children. According to the information, the driver fled the scene in his car and collided with three vehicles shortly afterwards. Four other people were injured. The injured were treated in the city's hospitals.

The driver was arrested. “It was not an act of terrorism, the driver is a Polish citizen,” the police spokesman told the portal of the tabloid “Fakt”. Initial analyzes indicated “that he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.” The investigation into a possible cause of the accident is still ongoing. The police said it was too early to say whether the man had specific motives for his behavior.

According to the police spokesman, the man “drove behind the wheel of a Ford Focus into a group of people who were waiting for the tram at a large intersection in the center of Szczecin.” Polish media quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the driver drove into the intersection at high speed and then sped onto the sidewalk and tram tracks.