From: Florian Naumann

Military offices in Russia are being targeted. Even pensioners and teenagers grab a Molotov cocktail. Mysterious callers probably play a role.

St. Petersburg – Once again rumors are circulating about a possible wave of mobilization in Russia. That is precisely why the view wanders into the interior of Vladimir Putin’s autocratically governed empire: could the Kremlin chief deal with further forced recruitment in the Ukraine war overstep the mark? So far there have been no signs of large-scale resistance. Putin’s grip on Russian civil society is probably too tight and intimidating. Displeasure breaks out Russia nevertheless train – most recently accumulated at the district military replacement offices in the country.

Apparently, recruiting offices in the city of St. Petersburg have become the target of arson attacks twice within a short period of time. According to Russian media reports, the authorities quickly caught the alleged perpetrator of the first attack. And that’s just the most spectacular case: People also attacked district military replacement offices elsewhere – around 30 times between the weekend (July 29/30) and Wednesday afternoon (August 2). Some teenagers and pensioners were the protagonists.

Russia fears mobilization: Several arson attacks – some after mysterious calls

Already on Monday evening (July 31), the Belarusian medium Nexta Videos of the incident posted in St. Petersburg: A street camera showed a man throwing two Molotov cocktails at the door of a building a short time apart – with remarkably little attention from bystanders. Only a passer-by seemed to halfheartedly want to stop the attacker. Apparently there was no major damage. The Telegram channel Mash na Moike According to the perpetrator, a little later he tried to break through the door with a car.

According to research of the portal Fontanka.ru the man was arrested on the spot. He allegedly came up with an astonishing explanation for his actions: an FSB agent phoned him into the attack — to gain access to Ukraine-related documents at the office. The portal newsnhk.com reported similar calls and “recruitment attempts” across Russia. Who could be behind them is still unclear – as are the further conclusions. Are anger and worry the reason for the series, or is it “just” a clever long-distance action by partisans?

On Tuesday, according to a report by the Kyiv Independent in any case “another attempted attack” on a St. Petersburg district military replacement office. A stranger tried to set fire, it said, citing Russian state media. Whether it was the same facility was not clear from the report. one Video recording of the second case Judging by that, that wasn’t the case.

Putin under increasing pressure? Teenagers and pensioners set fire to military installations

Also near St. Petersburg, however, a 76-year-old attacked such a military facility with Molotov cocktails, as Fontanka reported on Wednesday. A video published on the Internet showed the attack on the facade and parked cars in front of the Vsevolozhsk military commissariat.

In the capital Moscow a woman threw a Molotov cocktail at a military commissariat Tuesday night. In Ishimbai near the Russian-Kazakh border, an 18-year-old set fire to the door of a draft office. And on Wednesday night (August 2), according to the media, a man threw two incendiary devices into a military building in the port city of Nakhodka in the far-eastern region of Primorye on the Sea of ​​Japan.

Russia: Attacks on military offices – 82-year-old WWII survivor throws Molotov cocktails

The internet platform Baza also reported on further attempted arson attacks in Maikop and Stavropol in the Caucasus, in Sestroretsk near St. Petersburg, in Moscow and in Volgograd. There, in former Stalingrad, an 82-year-old woman – allegedly a survivor of World War II – also tried to set fire to a military commissariat with Molotov cocktails.

According to estimates by Russian government opponents, there have been over 130 arson attacks on government and military objects since the beginning of the war, 30 of them since the weekend alone. Since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine, there have been repeated attacks on military objects in Russia. After 300,000 reservists were mobilized in September 2022, the number of attacks on the district military replacement offices increased sharply. (fn/dpa)