The moment before, Jon, smiling, settled a transaction over the phone while firing his secretary. The moment before, Eddie wondered if he was going to leave his wife, Gary wondered if his cancer had stabilized, and Rome was hesitant to swallow a large amount of the medicine. It was the moment before. Before Jon, moved by who knows what impulse, who knows what despair, throws himself from the building of his company. His three friends, and their companions, are obviously in shock. This suicide, in a tight-knit group of friends, is the starting point of A Million Little Things, the ABC series, the first two seasons of which are available on the Salto platform. The title of the series is an excerpt from an American saying, which says that friendship is not a big deal, it is “A million little things”.

And that’s what the series demonstrates: why do we become friends? What do we know about the deep roots of each of our relatives, friends as well as loves, children as parents? Can a friendship survive each other’s secrets? Can we ignore the preconceived ideas we have about our friends, which often do not correspond to reality? Who can we count on in the event of a major crisis? The series explores, quite brilliantly, all these “little things” of everyday life, which determine friendship.

In the wake of This is us

The series on friendship are legion. But this is obviously more in the wake of This is us, which speaks of what founds family ties, that of The Big Bang Theory. She explores human relationships after such a drama, between despair of having seen nothing and understood nothing, helplessness, then mad desire to live intensely. It also tells, over time, when we move away from the initial drama, all the doubts that can beset an individual, and the way in which a united collective can respond to an existential crisis, a one-off or recurring problem, a marital crisis … It’s not the series of the century, but the characters are endearing and the tone quite right.