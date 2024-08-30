When the Venice Film Festival was born, there weren’t even televisions in homes. Neither in Italy nor in practically the whole world. They spread soon after, after the Second World War. But the organisers of that event, in 1932, christened it with an open formula: “International Film Festival”. Perhaps they imagined that the future might hold surprises. The truth is that there were.

Under the umbrella of this definition, everything was included. Avant-garde films, scandals, suspended editions, commercial works and Hollywood divas. A decade ago, a new guest also began to come to the Lido. Some received him with skepticism, critics who refused to even look at him, on principle. Others warned that the fox was just being put in the corral. But the Mostra raised the stakes: Suburra, The young pope30 coins. “Cinematic art”? It was at least debatable. And that was what everyone was watching. Until, this year, the trickle became a tide. And definitive recognition. Last Wednesday, the Lido hosted the premiere world of thriller Observed, by Alfonso Cuarón, with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. A series, on the opening day of the oldest film festival in the world. And with the room fuller than in many of its films.

Cate Blanchett and Sacha Baron Cohen, in an image from the trailer for ‘Observed’. Photo: Apple TV+

More will come. Families like oursstarting this Saturday, where Thomas Vinterberg imagines a climate catastrophe in Denmark (in Spain, it will be available on Movistar Plus+). The encounters of a couple on New Year’s Eve, over the course of a decade, in New Years, by the Spanish Rodrigo Sorogoyen, next Tuesday. M. The son of the centuryby Joe Wright, based on the biography of Mussolini written by Antonio Scurati, starting on Thursday 5th. And even an adaptation in several installments of the life of the poet Giacomo Leopardi. A record of quantity. Of duration, given that they are broadcast in full. And of expectation. No critic can afford to ignore them any more. If anything, the seventh art can complain that they are stealing the spotlight in its home. But they are all signed by renowned directors. Perhaps it is only the demonstration that cinema and series are condemned to understand each other. Perhaps, even to ally.

Still from ‘Observed’, by Alfonso Cuarón.

At the presentation of Observed, On Thursday, Cuarón was clear: “I don’t know how to film for television. And probably, at this point, it’s too late to learn that. So there was never a conversation about how to do something different. We made it as a film.” Seven, to be exact. Approximately 50 minutes each. And available weekly, starting October 11, on Apple TV+.

The method increased costs, time and difficulties. It took almost a year to adapt Renée Knight’s best-selling novel, and Cuarón acknowledged that the actors had been forced to stay “too long” in their characters. In exchange, the viewer gains a work that takes its time in its development. Blanchett plays a journalist and documentary filmmaker who enters into crisis when the publication of a novel confronts her with her past. “A woman who has tried to bury traumatic events,” as the actress defined her. It turns out that she, so often a bastion of truth, wanted to hide her most intimate truth. And worse.

The cast of Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Families Like Ours’, posing in the centre in a light-coloured jacket.

Apple TV+ even sent the press a list of revelations that it asked to avoid in the reviews. After watching four episodes, it can be expected that certain sequences will be talked about: sensuality, eroticism or lasciviousness; cruelty, misogyny, bad motherhood or manipulation. With tastings of three different plots, Observed slowly prepares his main dish.

Dark photography, claustrophobic narration, the constant feeling of calm before a storm that takes time to break. The certainties of a family become doubts. Sometimes, one does not even know those closest to one. Even a solid fortress of happiness can collapse like a house of cards before the first gust of wind in life. But the series also talks about telling stories: to explain, justify, get revenge or just to be able to put up with oneself. “There are so many things I should have told you,” Blanchett’s character admits to her husband. “It made me reflect on what happens with repressed memories and what we have avoided, instead of dealing with it,” the actress told the press.

A moment from Joe Wright’s ‘M, Son of the Century’.

Cuarón said that when he was writing the adaptation, he already had Blanchett in mind. Even before that, when he discovered the book, he also knew that he wanted to bring it to the screen. However, he couldn’t find the right idea: “The film I saw was too long. Years later I thought it could work in a longer format, which I admire.” So he mixed the two things. It’s difficult to establish visual differences. Alberto Barbera, artistic director of the festival, doesn’t see any. Nor does he see any in New Years either M: “They are films, they are shot as such, with a productive structure and a formal cinematographic language.”

Even the Spanish Goya awards, years ago, considered hosting series. For now, they have ruled it out. And a study by the European Audiovisual Observatory showed that, in the old continent, there is still a certain separation: only 11% of directors and writers worked simultaneously for the big and small screen between 2015 and 2022. Although 59% of filmmakers who worked for television in the same period had at least one feature film for the theater on their previous CV.

The Venice Film Festival itself had actually previously screened some series. In 1980, it screened all 14 episodes of Berlin Alexanderplatzby Rainer Werner Fassbinder. There was also room for Home, our landby Edgar Reitz, or ANDThe Decalogue by Krzysztof Kieslowski, Just as Cannes, for example, showed the six hours of The best youthby Marco Tullio Giordana. However, these have always been one-off episodes. Now, however, the presence of series in Venice is always renewed for another season. And it promises, for now, to be the best.

Director Rodrigo Sorogoyen and actors Iria del Río and Francesco Carril on the set of ‘New Years’. Manolo Pavon (Movistar Plus+)

“It is true that this year there has been a leap in quality. We started to receive proposals for auteur series, there were many more of them. We wondered why so many important film directors had started filming television productions at the same time,” Barbera points out. One clue he finds is in the Hong Kong audiovisual market: a producer told him that very short films, five or six minutes long, are all the rage. They can be bought for very low prices, can be watched on a subway ride, and are adapted to platforms such as TikTok or YouTube. “And at the same time, on the contrary, many films are already longer than the traditional standard. Today, a 90-minute feature is the exception. They try to become events,” Barbera reflects.

In this context, according to him, the language of cinema itself has been lengthened. Just look at the most anticipated blockbusters that are coming to theaters. Or The Brutalistby Brady Corbet, in the competition of the festival itself. It lasts three and a half hours. Even longer than some series. It is clear that cinematic art is not measured in minutes. But, just in case, those attending the Mostra take precautions: the seats closest to the exits are always the first to be occupied. This happens indifferently with films and series. Thus the screening has the ideal duration: whatever one wants.

