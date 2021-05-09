A.n early Saturday evening, when the FC Bayern players were warming up in their arena for the Bundesliga match against Borussia Mönchengladbach, the German Football Association published a statement on its website. In it, Fritz Keller and Friedrich Curtius, the president and general secretary of the association, congratulated the Munich team on the championship. “Outstanding successes,” said one. “Great success,” said the other. And because in this case even Keller and Curtius, two of the big brawlers in German football, apparently agreed, one could safely say: There is really nothing to discuss about this title.

In fact, no two opinions can be found, at least not serious, that FC Bayern has earned this championship – the ninth in a row, the thirty-first overall. As if the championship players wanted to prove it again, they demonstrated the team from Mönchengladbach, which a few months ago was allowed to take part in the Champions League round of 16, from the first minute. In the end, the champions won 6-0. “You don’t get used to it, it’s an unbelievable achievement,” said Oliver Kahn, who will be promoted to CEO of FC Bayern München AG on January 1, 2022 – and then dared to look ahead into this time: “Now we can in to achieve something in the next season that no other team in the world has achieved: to become champions ten times in a row. “