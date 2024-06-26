Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/25/2024 – 23:42

In a match broadcast by TV BrazilPonte Preta defeated Ceará 3-1, on Tuesday night (25) at Moisés Lucarelli stadium, in Campinas, in the 12th round of Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

With the result, Macaca took 13th place in the classification with 15 points. Vozão remains with 16 points in 11th place.

Playing at home, Ponte Preta didn’t take long to open the scoring. Just nine minutes into the first half, Igor Inocêncio raised the ball in the area with a corner kick for Castro, who, with freedom, headed the ball.

Macaca continued to play better in the match and extended their lead in the 33rd minute, again after a good play by Igor Inocêncio, who crossed for Jeh to finish first time and beat goalkeeper Richard. In the 14th minute of the second half, the home team scored the third goal, with midfielder Dodô taking a penalty.

Ceará scored the goal of honor in the 22nd minute, with striker Kaique Barbosa, who took advantage of a rebound given by goalkeeper Emerson.