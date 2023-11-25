Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 25/11/2023 – 20:22

The dramatic last round of Series B of the Brazilian Championship ended with joy for the Juventude and Atlético-GO fans. This Saturday (25), the clubs from Rio Grande do Sul and Goiás secured the two remaining places in Series A and joined Vitória (champion) and Criciúma, who had guaranteed early access. Both return to the first division, after being relegated in 2022.

On the other hand, Sampaio Corrêa and Tombense fans have nothing to celebrate. Maranhão and Minas Gerais finished Series B in the relegation zone and will be in Series C in 2024 – just like Londrina and ABC, which had their respective declines declared in previous rounds.

Bolivia Querida returns to the third tier of Brazilian football after four years. The team from Tombos (MG) descends to Series C after two seasons in the second division. Threatened with relegation, Chapecoense and Ponte Preta won their commitments and remain in Série B in 2024.

The ten games of the 38th and final round started at the same time. The first team to find the net was Novorizontino, who defeated Criciúma 2-0 at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, in Novo Horizonte (SP). Midfielder Marlon and full-back Rômulo scored Tigre’s goals.

The result would place the São Paulo team in Série A, if it weren’t for Juventude’s 3-1 victory over Ceará, at the Presidente Vargas Stadium. The home team took the lead with Janderson and fellow striker Erick equalized for the visitors. The 1-1 draw, which benefited Novorizontino, lasted until 36 minutes into the second half, when midfielder Jadson put the Gauchos – who were one less – ahead. Striker Ruan closed the scoring in Fortaleza and started the white-and-white party.

Juventude depended solely on themselves to return to Série A, just like Vila Nova. The Goiás team, however, disappointed when they lost 3-2 to bottom team ABC, at Frasqueirão, in Natal. Defender Rafael Donato, from Tigre Goiás, scored three goals in the match: one against and two for. Midfielder Thonny Anderson, from the Potiguar team, scored the other goals of the game. The defeat, combined with other results, postponed Vila’s dream of returning to the first division, from which it has been out since 1985.

Just like Novorizontino, another team to win, but which did not celebrate access, was Sport. Leão beat Sampaio Corrêa 4-1, on Ilha do Retiro, in Recife. Defender Gustavo Henrique (own goal), midfielder Fabinho and attackers Fabrício Daniel and Wanderson scored the hosts’ goals – center forward Ytalo scored.

At half-time, Sport was leading 3-0 and until that moment they appeared among the top four. After the break, however, Atlético-GO took the lead over Guarani at the Antônio Accioly Stadium, with midfielder Dodô, overtaking the red-black team from Pernambuco. Dragão found the net twice more with strikers Gustavo Coutinho and Matheus Peixoto, securing a 3-0 victory in Goiânia and access to the Goiás team.

Mirassol also won, but didn’t take it. The São Paulo team visited Tombense at Almeidão and won 1-0, with a goal from defender Luiz Otávio. The Lion from the interior of São Paulo, debuting in Series B, depended on stumbles from Novorizontino, Juventude and Atlético – which did not happen – to reach Series A. The Minas Gerais team, who needed to win, were relegated to Series C.

Chapecoense, like Tombense, started the round in the relegation zone, but had better luck. Verdão do Oeste not only defeated Vitória 3-1 at Arena Condá, but also benefited from the defeat suffered by Sampaio. Striker Welder put Leão Bahia ahead, but midfielder Marcinho, striker Kayke and midfielder Bruno Nazário saved the Santa Catarina team.

Ponte Preta also breathed a sigh of relief at the end of this Saturday, thanks to the 3-0 victory over CRB, at Moisés Lucarelli Stadium, in Campinas (SP). Forwards Pablo Dyego and Paul Villero scored the goals for Macaca, who needed to win so as not to depend on any other result to continue in the second division.

Champion Vitória ended Série B with 72 points, followed by Juventude, runner-up, with 65. Criciúma and Atlético-GO, with 64 points, completed the promotion zone to Série A, with Novorizontino, Mirassol, Sport (the three with 63 points) and Vila Nova (61) right behind. At the bottom, ABC (28), Londrina (31), Tombense (37) and Sampaio (39) went down to Series C. Chape and Ponte, saved, ended up with 40 and 42 points, respectively.

Two other matches moved the last round of Series B, but without impact on the table. In Ressacada, in Florianópolis, Avaí and Ituano did not start from scratch. At the Santa Cruz Stadium, in Ribeirão Preto (SP), Londrina beat Botafogo-SP 1-0, scored by striker William Barbio.