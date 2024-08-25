In a game that was broadcast live on TV BrazilVila Nova beat América-MG 1-0, on Sunday night (25) at the Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga Stadium, in Goiânia. With the triumph in the match valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Series B, Tigre took 3rd place in the classification with 39 points won.

For Coelho, the defeat meant remaining in 5th place with 35 points. Vila Nova’s victory was achieved thanks to a goal by full-back Éric Davis 15 minutes into the second half.

In the next round of the competition, América-MG visits Mirassol. Tigre will have the challenge of measuring their strength against the leader Novorizontino.



#Series #Éric #Davis #guarantees #Vila #Novas #victory #AméricaMG