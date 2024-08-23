08/22/2024 – 22:56
In a match that closed the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship Series B, Coritiba went to Arena Pernambuco and defeated Sport 1-0. With this result, in a game broadcast live on TV BrazilCoxa took 11th place in the standings with 30 points.
2T | ⏱ 52′ | End of game and !
⚽ Bruno Melo top scorer of the game
Score +3 points for Verdão in the Brasileirão!
#SPTxCFC | 0x1
⚪️ #AlwaysTogetherForTheHighestOfGlory pic.twitter.com/izzdZ59Xfc
— Coritiba (@Coritiba) August 23, 2024
The Leão da Ilha do Retiro lost, after the defeat, a good opportunity to get closer to the G4 of the classification (which guarantees access to the Série A of the competition). The team from Pernambuco remained with 32 points, in 9th place.
Coritiba’s victory was secured 15 minutes into the second half, when full-back Bruno Melo took advantage of a loose ball to strike with his left foot, scoring a beautiful goal. In the next round of the competition, Coxa will host Avaí at Couto Pereira, while Sport will visit Brusque at Ressacada.
THE GOAL CRY. HERE IT’S COXA!
JP Pacheco | Coritiba
#SPTxCFC | 0x1
⚪️ #AlwaysTogetherForTheHighestOfGlory pic.twitter.com/zInI54FxnA
— Coritiba (@Coritiba) August 23, 2024
