Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/22/2024 – 22:56

In a match that closed the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship Series B, Coritiba went to Arena Pernambuco and defeated Sport 1-0. With this result, in a game broadcast live on TV BrazilCoxa took 11th place in the standings with 30 points.

2T | ⏱ 52′ | End of game and ! ⚽ Bruno Melo top scorer of the game Score +3 points for Verdão in the Brasileirão! #SPTxCFC | 0x1

⚪️ #AlwaysTogetherForTheHighestOfGlory pic.twitter.com/izzdZ59Xfc — Coritiba (@Coritiba) August 23, 2024

The Leão da Ilha do Retiro lost, after the defeat, a good opportunity to get closer to the G4 of the classification (which guarantees access to the Série A of the competition). The team from Pernambuco remained with 32 points, in 9th place.

Coritiba’s victory was secured 15 minutes into the second half, when full-back Bruno Melo took advantage of a loose ball to strike with his left foot, scoring a beautiful goal. In the next round of the competition, Coxa will host Avaí at Couto Pereira, while Sport will visit Brusque at Ressacada.

