S.erien have a large audience, but they lead a life in secret. You watch them alone or with your family, especially in the past year. They run on the television screen, laptop, tablet and increasingly the smartphone. This is actually a sacrilege in view of the growing production effort, but there are supposed to be people who have watched the last season of “Game of Thrones”, shot for almost one hundred million euros, on the phone.

With such bad habits, it is gratifying that the Berlinale also shows series, brings their makers and actors to the red carpet and the work onto the big screen. There it becomes clear that it can shine just as brightly as the film. This year it was exactly the other way around at the purely digital festival: the film had to slip into the territory of the series. All titles can be accessed by industry and press representatives with a click, embedded in the festival homepage. This is also where the greatest distinguishing feature between cinematic and serial narrative forms disappears. The episodes are not listed individually, but are presented in a cohesive file. “Os Últimos Dias de Gilda”, “The Last Days of Gilda” runs 106 minutes, normal film length. Only after the first thirty minutes of credits and a new intro disturb the impression of the filmic experience. This is where the phenomenon of blurring boundaries in the program of the “Berlinale Series” section with its only four episodes becomes clearest. But the trend towards mini-series, i.e. shows with few episodes and self-contained plot, persists, as section head Julia Fidel confirmed in an interview with this newspaper (FAZ on March 5). It exists above all where the artistic vision is in the foreground, where the creative minds have the reins in hand and the monetary evaluation is not the top priority. It would have been called “Arthouse” in the past, but today we speak of productions for “niches”, which then more and more often reach a large audience, as the success of “Stranger Things” or “The Ladies’ Gambit” shows. Not all of the six series that made it into the Berlinale’s program this year are necessarily limited to one season (especially since the concept is often thrown overboard in the event of a surprise success), but they combine an artistic will and narrative courage that you would expect from a festival entry.

In “The Last Days of Gilda” Gustavo Pizzi contrasts a burgeoning religious radicalism with a world full of sensuality that flirts with clichés without falling prey to them. Gilda, a woman around forty, lives in a suburb of Rio de Janeiro, whose residents are struggling with crime. Gilda doesn’t let that put her off, pampers herself and others with her body and her cooking skills. She laughs and loves loudly. Some neighbors have no understanding for this and seek protection from worldly dangers with God, whose supposed warriors soon take up sharp weapons. It is an outstanding series about the struggle for self-determination, which is likely to have the hardest time on the German market, also because there are still no recycling sites for the unconventionally short duration.