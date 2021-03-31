As it happened in 2020, this Easter will be different. With the new restrictions given by the Government to prevent the contagion of coronavirus, the Peruvians will stay at home this long weekend.

However, one of the means that serve to watch movies based on religious events and characters is Netflix. If you have the service, these are the stories that you cannot miss.

The last days in the desert

In the middle of an arid landscape, faced with fatigue and hallucinations from the heat, Jesus has an encounter with the devil, who is more than eager to tempt you.

The Messiah

Based on Anne Rice’s Best Seller, the film tells the story of Jesus Christ at the age of 7, when he and his family left Egypt to return to Nazareth. The plot is told from the child’s perspective.

Series: Mary Magdalene

Composed of 60 episodes, the drama narrates the life of Mary Magdalene, the enigmatic biblical figure who becomes one of the most devoted followers of Jesus.

Series: God’s Story with Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman introduces us to how various religions perceive their faith, the apocalypse, the afterlife, and life after death. Series is composed of six chapters.

The two popes

The film with Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins explores the relationship between Pope Benedict XVI and his successor, Pope Francis. They both address their own pasts and the demands of the modern world.