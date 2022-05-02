Unfortunately, Netflix it is a platform that cannot host all the movies and series in the world at the same time. Although each month we see an extensive list of novelties, it is also true that some productions have to say goodbye to the publicand in May will not be the exception.

On this occasion, movies like Resident Evil: Degeneration Y top gun will leave the service todayand in the next few days other productions will also be withdrawn.

May 1

-The Age of Innocence.

-A Yellow Bird.

– Friends with money.

-Closer: Driven by desire.

– Darc.

-After Earth.

-This is my son.

-Fire in the Blood.

-He Even Has Your Eyes.

-John and Yoko: Above us only sky.

-Sees it.

-The girl in the web.

-Spare cops.

– War of dads.

-Peter Pan.

-Dear John.

-Resident Evil-Degeneration.

-Resident Evil: Vendetta

-Roman J. Israel.

– Hangover games.

-Space Chimps.

-Especially Sunny.

-Do not mess with the Zohan.

-Top Gun: Passion and Glory.

-Mission Impossible.

May 2

-Iris (1 season).

-Boys over Flowers (1 season).

May 3

-Bodyguard: The bodyguard.

May 4th

-The simplest thing is to complicate everything.

May 8

-Monogamy (2 seasons).

May 9

-Gatao 2: The rise of the King.

15 th of May

-The Real Housewives of New York City (2 seasons).

-Bakugan – Battle Planet (1 season).

Although there is no original production here, yes there are several films that are very worthwhile, such as Mission Impossible Y top gun. In related topics, here you can check everything that will arrive on Netflix in May. Similarly, here’s what Netflix will charge for sharing your password away from home.

Editor’s note:

As the Netflix changes are implemented, it is very likely that the output of non-original productions will be higher and higher. Paying for the licenses is expensive, and considering the situation of the company, there is not much to do about it.

Via: The financial