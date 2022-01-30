A couple of hours ago, the Juventus signed Serbian player Dušan Vlahović’s 21 years in a contract for the next few years. He arrives in Turin from the Fiorentina, in a transfer that is around 70 million euros plus variables, linked to his new club until 2027. He arrives with a stellar lineup, looking to become the scorer that the Italian team needs so much; which, as its main objective, is to achieve the UEFA Champions League in the month of May. In the round of 16 of said competition, those from the north Italy They will do the honors to the Spanish Villarreal, receiving the match back at home.

Vlahović’s arrival at Juventus, so far, is the most expensive transaction recorded during the winter transfer market, with Fiorentina and Turin being the clubs involved in the transaction. It is not the first time that both institutions have made a deal for something that is a player from the corresponding squads; The surprising thing in this case is that the whole of La Fiore has only paid 2 million euros in the purchase of three players, who were sent to the Bianconeros for more than 150 million, more variables.

The first of them is Federico Bernardeschi, born on January 16, 1994. The Italian began his professional career at Crotone in the Italian second division during the 2013-2014 season. To the offices of the Fiore, the information of a player with unparalleled skills arrived; Signing it just one campaign after making his professional debut. He participated in 93 games in total for the Italians, in a span of 3 seasons, with 2016-2017 being the most prolific in terms of goalscoring records, piercing the rival goal 14 times during 42 matches. He arrived in Turin in a transaction that was around 40 million euros for 5 campaigns with the Bianconeros.

The second of the cases seems to be a little more successful than that achieved by Bernardeschi. Federico Chiesa was signed by the Juventinos from Fiorentina, a team in which he made his debut in the top circuit during the 2016-2017 season, accumulating in that campaign a total of 34 games scoring four goals and providing two assists to his teammates. For the following year, the number of games, as well as the participation in goals increased considerably; Same case as in 2018-2019. During his last full campaign with those from La Fiore, he had a total of 37 games, 11 goals and six assists that earned him attention in offices in northern Italy, arriving at Juventus in Turin in the 2020-2021 season, demonstrating his quality scoring 14 goals and contributing nine goal services. He arrived at the Bianconeros on loan, paying 3 million euros in the session; which included a mandatory purchase option of 40 million, plus variables.

Finally, with the arrival of the Serbian in the ranks of Turin, the Fiorentina team received twice the money they did for Chiesa and Bernardeschi at the time. Those from Turin have disbursed close to 150 million euros to Fiore, who is already working on a revulsive that occupies the place left by the 21-year-old striker.