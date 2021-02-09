Six episodes of 42 minutes, it did not take less to pay homage to the father of the Rainbow Nation. This American production, served by a very Hollywood cast (Laurence Fishburne, Orlando Jones, David Harewood, Terry Pheto, Jason Kennett, etc.) had so far been broadcast fairly confidentially in France (Martinique la 1ère, Histoire TV), but deserved to be seen by the greatest number. A salutary initiative that France Televisions and M6 have taken by offering it on their common platform, Salto.

A man and a country inextricably linked

Mandela played by Laurence Fishburne (yes, the Morpheus of Matrix), we pinch ourselves! And yet, the actor gives substance to the immense charisma of this Nelson, a boxer in politics and in life, who will end up uniting South Africa. We follow him for more than fifty years, braving adversity, crossing against his color and his class all the obstacles of a society that will establish this apartheid advocating “separate development” based on the inequality of races. Demonstrations, arrests, exile, trials, prison, riots, His name was Mandela traces the life of a man and a country inextricably linked.

The work favors the heroisation of Mandela

The series revolves around Madiba, but we meet actors of the freedom of the South African people, relatives Walter Sisulu and Oliver Tambo, wife Winnie (whose sometimes troubled action is not killed), the brothers of arms, communists and whites, Ruth First and Joe Slovo (although the Communist influence on the international campaign for the release of prisoners is somewhat forgotten). Of course, the work favors the heroisation of Mandela. But it offers the general public the opportunity for a broad-spectrum historical catch-up, brushing both the issues of decolonization, independence, pan-Africanism … And for those who know how to see beyond, it also prevents divisions. to come after Mandela’s disappearance. But that’s another story…