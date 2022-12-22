Bad news for the Mexican striker, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano’ who, having not had a good World Cup in Qatar 2022 with the Mexican National Team, is currently suffering the ravages of this.

And it is that the Mexican forward had a very considerable drop in his market value and that costs him dearly in the projection that he may have in order to reach a better team and more than anything in his pocket.

According to the Transfermarkt portal, the squad player of the Tuzos del Pachuca it lost 30% of its value in 2022. At the beginning of the year, the ‘Chucky’ was valued at 40 million euros, 12 more than it is currently worth (28) according to the portal.

Unfortunately for the Mexican attacker, his elimination in the group stage is costing him dearly, but he is not the only one who is having a hard time at the moment in terms of market value.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku tops the list with a loss of €45m (he was worth €100 in January), Marcus Rashford fell €30m and Manchester United footballers Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane lost €25m.

Despite suffering this drop of 30 percent of his market value, Hirving Lozano continues to be the second Mexican player with the highest market value within the Aztec legion.

Only Edson Álvarez is above him, at 25 years old, the containment of Ajax costs 35 million euros.