Hybrid and ambitious project, at the edge of the series and the cinema, Small Ax consists of five films of different lengths – from 1 h 3 to 2 h 7 – returning through stories directly drawn from reality, on the struggles of the West Indian communities against the racism of the English society from the beginning of the 1960s to the beginning of the 1980s. It is not surprising, coming from a character who has always played with artistic boundaries. First recognized as a leading plastic artist, he remains the only one to have been both awarded the prestigious Turner Prize for his video installation. Deadpan in 1999, the golden camera, crowning the best first feature film in all sections of the Cannes Film Festival with Hunger in 2008, and the Oscar for best film in 2014 with 12 Years a Slave. To see his name appear alongside those of Anish Kapoor, Damien Hirst but also those of Jim Jarmusch, Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg or Clint Eastwood makes you a man.

The selection of Mangrove and of Lovers Rock – the first two parts of this polyptych -, for the ghost edition of Cannes 2020, had caught our attention. And the vision of this musical and carnal ode to the cultural, social and political contributions of the West Indian communities of London only confirmed the favorable assumptions. And if the set of films turns out to be unequal, the corpus constituted from which emerges the sumptuousness of Mangrove, the captivating relevance of Education and the intriguing singularity of Red, White and Blue are definitely worth the detour. As usual, Steve McQueen focuses on bodies, their shape, their movements, their capacity to evolve, to accept, to suffer, to resist in a precise and brilliant staging which, most often, manages to avoid the affects that confine some of his works, such Shame, in an aesthetic style exercise.

The desire to be considered as an equal

Mangrove is undoubtedly the most successful part. He looks back on the trial of nine demonstrators, arrested after protesting against police harassment of a restaurant. He paints together the portrait of a small entrepreneur, Frank Crichlow (Shaun Parkes), and that of a group of activists linked to the British Black Panthers and the black emancipation movements of the 1960s. By opening his restaurant the Mangrove, Frank had no idea that he was going to become the meeting point for the entire Caribbean community in London’s Notting Hill district and its surroundings. Nor did he imagine the incessant police raids orchestrated by Pulley (Sam Spruell). The peaceful protest is organized. But it is severely repressed. Worse, nine demonstrators are arrested, risking jail. Like Hunger,Steve McQueen questions both the violence of a system and the militancy that opposes it. But above all, it is a tribute to the strength of the collective in which women play a decisive role. The fight here goes beyond the Afro-Caribbean community, highlighting the struggle for the right to demonstrate.

This desire to be considered as an equal transpires in Education,which tells of the liberticidal and sclerosing project of the authorities organizing the sidelining of Afro-Caribbean students in schools reserved for the intellectually disabled. So we discover Kingsley, a college student dreaming of becoming an astronaut and footballer in Tottenham. The management seizes the pretext of a stupidity and its deficiencies in reading to send it to a specialized school. First resigned, his mother revolts when she understands that she is being imprisoned in a siding, helped by women who want to get the children out of this infernal circle and participate in intellectual training as well as in future social advancement. of a whole generation. Red, White and Blueoccupies a unique place by highlighting a pioneer, Leroy Logan (John Boyega). This researcher decides to leave his laboratory to join the police, in order to change mentalities. Despite the daily harassment of his colleagues and the impermeability of the system to evolution, Leroy continues his quest. And if this individual course breaks down, it is nevertheless part of a desire to serve the community and to bring the West Indians out of the inferior position in which a whole society has resolved to assign them.