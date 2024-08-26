Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The DP World Tour season, held under the slogan “Race to Dubai”, has reached the “Pac 9” series station, which will witness the holding of 9 tournaments, before the finale is held in its new format, hosted by the Emirates, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively next November.

The tour reached this stage of the season, after the conclusion of the Danish Open Golf Championship, which was won by Frenchman Frederic Lacroix, his first victory in his career on the tour, after taking first place at the end of the tournament with a total of 14 strokes under par.

Lacroix’s win in this title has advanced him 21 steps, and he is now ranked 11th in the global rankings of the “Race to Dubai” from Rolex, with a total of 1282 points.

Lacroix has played in 58 professional tournaments, achieving his first title in his career on the DP World Tour, which enhances his chances of qualifying for the upcoming finals in the Emirates, among the list of the top 70 players in the “Race to Dubai” rankings.

Frenchman Romain Langasque benefited from his second place finish in the Danish Championship, with a score of 10 strokes under par, to advance in turn in the “Race to Dubai” rankings, and become tenth with a score of 1404 points this season.

The Denmark Open is part of the summer ‘Closing Series’, a series that this season features five international series, each with its own identity on the DP World Tour, and each with its own champion, who will each win $200,000 out of a total of $1 million in prize money. The champions of each series qualify for the Pac-9 Series, before the season concludes with a world tour here in the UAE in the DP World Tour Finals.

The DP World Tour calendar this season includes 44 tournaments in 24 countries around the world, with the season finale, which is held under the slogan “Race to Dubai”, hosted by the UAE with a renewed system through two consecutive tournaments next November with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Club, with the participation of the top 70 players in the “Race to Dubai” rankings, and the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, with the participation of the top 50 players.