GMeasured by the effort that the set builders put into it, the marketing boom and the Berlin premiere party, which combined both “in the look and feel” of the fin de siècle, “1899”, the new series by “Dark” creators Jantje Friese and Baran, should bo Odar, actually be the “mega event of the year”. Wood-panelled luxury cabins were created, stylishly illuminated corridors, elegantly furnished dining rooms and the flaming engine rooms of an Atlantic cruiser – not to mention the pride of the production, the semi-circular upper deck built in Studio Babelsberg to a width of 23 meters, which is surrounded by a seven-meter-high, 55-meter-long and surrounded by a 270-degree curved LED wall and a number of wind machines.

But none of that helps: The pompously advertised mystery series “1899”, which tells of strange events on a ship full of emigrants, doesn’t really pull you off your stool despite the effort. And that starts with the introduction, which, with an intellectually tangled female voice (“The brain is deeper than the sea”) and images of a black pyramid in ice-covered mountain landscapes, so necessarily makes you want to be a mystery that you even want to hear a mystery before you even have the first bag of chips passes.

We see a haunted castle in the rocky void and a steamer in the open sea, the camera tilts vertically into a whirlpool that leads to a hospital corridor. “Father!” exclaims a sweaty woman, “I saw it. I’m not crazy!” And the woman is abducted by strong arms into a cell that memorably bears the same number as the ship’s cabin, in which Maura Franklin (Emily Beecham) wakes up a blink of an eye later.

Now she is aboard an ocean liner named Kerberos, like the three-headed dog at the entrance to Hell. A newspaper page in her hand commemorates the disappearance of another ship earlier in the year. A letter points to a secret that Maura’s brother has deciphered. Picturesquely laid out books suggest that she is a neuroscientist by trade. Everything is very artificial, as if conceived on the drawing board.



In the fog: Captain Eryk Larsen (Andreas Pietschmann, center) has set the new course.

The next scenes also follow an overpowering strategy, in which “1899” is more about optics than a dignified character introduction: a shirtless Polish poster boy (Maciej Musiał) works in the engine room of the Kerberos and dreams of the Statue of Liberty, a slippery married couple from France ( Mathilde Ollivier, Jonas Bloquet) has little to say to each other in the dining room and in bed, a young Japanese woman (Isabella Wei) is responsible for the bold black-grey color through clothing and make-up, and a southern European (Miguel Bernardeau) is responsible for homoerotic sex scenes. Like many on board, you seem to be on the run.







And so it restlessly continues, from the scarred young Dane (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen from “Borgen”) from the third grade, who storms the dining room and yells for a doctor, to the pithy captain Eryk Larsen (Andreas Pietschmann). Conveniently, just at the moment when he meets Maura on deck, he receives a sign of life from the missing steamer Prometheus. The ship, missing for four months, with 1,400 passengers and five hundred men on board, appears to be less than seven hours from the Kerberos.

The captain changes course

Larsen decides to change course. He finds the ship, embarks on a dinghy with Maura and a few others like the stowaway Jerome (Yann Gael) – and finds that the Prometheus is deserted. Unrest spreads aboard the Kerberos, and it is tempered by nasty apparitions like a green beetle and sudden mists of horror, hotheads taking up arms, or the idea that America, the dream destination, might not be possible thanks to the mess with the Prometheus more is achieved, only amplified.

We viewers, on the other hand, become restless for other reasons. The characters leave us cold because the stories that are revealed little by little remain quite striking. The ubiquitous triangle symbols are annoying. Little feels like being on a choppy sea. And the question of what is reality here and what isn’t – well, that’s artistically done, and that’s how it should be in a series that takes place in 1899: the year in which, as is well known, Sigmund Freud’s “The Interpretation of Dreams” appeared. But the confusion seems a bit superimposed and trivial, at least in the six episodes that were previewed.

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar received a lot of applause for the mystery miracle “Dark” in 2017. Back then, they pulled us deeper and deeper into an absolutely tricky story, and the multi-perspective storytelling on different time levels was admirably easy for them. “1899”, on the other hand, seems calculated, and that includes the implementation of the plan to tell a “story about Europe” about the story of emigration, “about topics and problems with which we are currently confronted”. Maybe we made a mistake: we didn’t see “1899” in the polyglot original, which has more mood. And maybe the last two episodes we didn’t get to see, or future seasons, will have a surprise in store that will put everything we’ve seen in a different light. But a “mega event”? We are skeptical.

1899 starts today on Netflix.