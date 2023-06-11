Sestri Levante – First Pane, then Facundo Marquez (twice). Thus Sestri Levante crowns a dream season and wins the amateur championship, beating Sorrento 3-1. The captain defender and the striker throughout the season scored who had already brought direct promotion to Serie C after 74 years to the rossoblùs of coach Barilari and president Risaliti.

It was staged at the Stadio Comunale in Piancastagnaio (Siena). the championship poule final between the corsairs from Sestre and the Rossoneri from Campania. Sestri immediately on the net in the 3rd minute with Pane on the corner kick developments. Then the draw of the Sorrentini with Caetani at the end of the first half of the game.

Pane’s first intention shot that unlocks the result and makes it 1-0 for Sestri Levante

In the second half Facundo Marquez wakes up and scores a brace in less than ten minutes. First he reiterates a shot from Parlanti on the net.



Marquez’s first goal for the 2-1 in Sestri Levante

Then the same Argentine striker scores a robbery on a cross from Conti who had stolen the ball from the opposing trocar.



Facundo Marquez reaffirms the net for the 3-1 of Sestri Levante

Sestri defends itself and tries several times for the consecration goal, while Sorrento doesn’t give up and attacks head on. Tough game, very tough. However, that does not extinguish the enthusiasm of the fans



The festive train of the rossoblù ultras of Sestri Levante away at the Stadio Comunale in Piancastagnaio (Siena)

At the triple whistle it’s a party for Sestri Levante, the true star performer of the season, star of amateur football and champion of Italy.