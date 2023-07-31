Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 7/30/2023 – 7:34 pm Share

Athletic Club-MG got closer to qualifying for the round of 16 of Série D of the Brazilian Championship, by beating Brasiliense-DF away from home, by 2-0, in the first leg of the second phase (mata-mata), with goals from strikers Adílson Batista and Allan Dias. With the triumph this Sunday (30), at the Boca do Jacaré stadium, in Taguatinga (DF), the team from Minas Gerais could even lose by 1-0 in the return game of the second phase (mata-mata), which will still guarantee the classification . The clubs face each other again next Saturday (August 5), at 3 pm (Brasília time), at the Joaquim Portugal stadium, in São João del Rei.

Adilson Bahia and Allan Dias scored the Esquadrão’s goals in our 2-0 victory over Brasiliense in the first game of the 2nd phase of Série D. Check it out ⚔️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rA8rcr3jqc — Athletic Club SAF (@athleticclubmg) July 30, 2023

Related news:

The match, broadcast live on TV Brazil, started at an intense pace, but the dry weather and the poor grass tried to reduce the pace on the field 10 minutes after the start. The visitors had a good chance to open the scoring in a shot taken by Antônio Falcão, which went over the edge of the net. Afterwards, it was Brasiliense who almost scored, after Joãozinho passed to Tarta, inside the area, but he kicked hard over the crossbar. With a better-organized defense and a more creative midfielder, Athletic began to dominate the match until they found the net in the 40th minute, after Bruninho put the ball through to striker Adilson Bahia, who was face-to-face and did not hesitate : kicked into the back of the net.

In the second stage, the Minas Gerais team continued to dictate the pace of the game. In the 11th minute, Douglas Pelé gets rid of the marking, invades the area from the left and crosses to the center forward Allan Dias, but he lost the time of the ball. After eight minutes, Douglas Pelé again tries the pass inside the area, the ball deflects in the defense and lands at the feet of Allan Dias, who this time kicked accurately and increased the advantage of miners to 2-0. Brasiliense continued to bet on counterattacks, without effectiveness, and the game ended even with the triumph of the visitors.

Excited by Athletic’s victory away from home in the first knockout game, coach Cícero Dias was confident that the team will continue in search of access to Série C of the 2024 Brasileirão.