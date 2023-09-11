Gigi Fresco’s team leads Group A, only a draw for Zeman

Pietro Scognamiglio

It is mainly played in group A, where Virtus Verona remains the only team with full points after two days. Vicenza responds with a goleada, a goalless draw for Atalanta under 23. Only one match in group B, while in group C there is a surprising leading pair: here is the summary of the second day, waiting for the postponements.

group a — There is only one team in command and it is Gigi Fresco's Virtus Verona, who beat Alessandria (2-1): Gazoul responds to Faedo's opener (for the grays also a penalty missed by Pagliuca, saved by Sibi), then Cabianca's header seals the result. Vicenza was overwhelming (5-1) on the Giana pitch: Fausto Rossi, Ronaldo and Ferrari already closed the game at half-time, Della Morte's poker, then a penalty for Fumagalli (goal of the flag) and Jacopo Pellegrini. First victory in the championship also for Padova, who beat Legnago (2-0) at the Euganeo with a goal in each half from Liguori and Palombi. With the same score, Mantova also passes on the Arzignano field, Galuppini and Maggioni scoring. "2" also for Triestina in Zanica, home of AlbinoLeffe: Bergamo took the lead with Gusu, immediately afterwards Lescano unleashed himself and turned the score around with a brace (2-1). Pro Patria also celebrates away in Novara (2-1): Castelli and Stanzani split the game in the first half, D'Orazio shortens. In full injury time, with Baldassin, Renate achieved a 1-1 draw with Pro Vercelli who had taken the lead thanks to Condello. Also in extremis was Lumezzane's 1-0 win over Pergolettese, while Pro Sesto celebrated in front of their fans by beating Fiorenzuola 3-1: Alberti responded to the initial advantage with a penalty from Arras, then the extension with Barranca and Basili. First historic point in C for Atalanta U23, who drew 0-0 at Briamasco in Trento.

group b — The 1-1 draw between Pescara and Perugia was spectacular, with goalkeepers Plizzari and Adamonis as protagonists. Aloi broke the deadlock midway through the second half following the development of a counterattack he had started himself, but Baldini’s Perugia – who was Zeman’s player in his time at Napoli – has the merit of believing in it, finding the equalizer in the final with the free kick converted by Damiano Chancellors.

group c — While waiting for the 4 postponements on Monday, there is an odd couple with full points. After beating Benevento, the surprising Turris overcomes another big team, returning with the three points (3-2) from Scida di Crotone: guests always ahead, with a brace from Riccardo Maniero and in the middle the goal from Cum (useless for the Zauli's team the goals of Tumminello and Vuthaj). Latina also runs, repeating Avellino's success by overcoming Potenza (2-1): in the half hour the goal of the fresh ex Del Sole, Lucanian equal before the interval signed by Di Grazia, resolves it in the final Fabrizi – second goal in two games – which capitalized on the assist from the substitute and debutant Luca Paganini (Di Donato's substitutions were decisive). Draw (2-2) between Monopoli and Monterosi: ahead by two with Starita and Borello, the Apulians were overtaken by Costantino's brace.