Here is everything that happened in the Sunday program of the third day of Serie C, a round that will end today, Monday 18 September, with 3 postponements of group C. From Tuesday – we remind you – the first midweek round of the season begins.

Virtus Verona wins again and surprisingly remains at the top of the table, with full points. The match against another club from the province, Legnago, was all decided in the second half: it opened with a marvelous goal from Casarotto (third of the season, last year he scored the same), then former player Juanito Gomez, Cabianca and Menato rejoiced, before Svidercoschi’s flag goal. On Wednesday, for Virtus, the big match against a Vicenza team for which Cavion’s late goal was enough to tame a Lumezzane team who had come close to taking the lead twice at the start of the second half. Padova also has seven points, thanks to the 2-1 against Alessandria on the day of the biancoscudati’s return to Moccagatta after the defeat in the 2021 playoff final: after Liguori’s 0-1, a post by Nunzella and Varas, first of Anatriello’s equalizer (loan from Bologna); with the grays down to 10 (Rota sent off), Favale scored the match goal in the 92nd minute. Two wins and a draw in three games also for Trento, victorious 3-0 in Novara thanks to Attys, Pasquato and Petrovic on a penalty (Tedino’s team’s goal is still clean). Fiorenzuola breaks the deadlock (2-1 against Albinoleffe signed by Ceravolo – first goal with the new shirt – and Gonzi, former player), equal between Pro Patria and Arzignano (1-1, Renault and Bernardi in the second half).

group c

—

While waiting for Giugliano-Juve Stabia and Monterosi-Latina tomorrow (Cerignola-Brindisi is also scheduled), only Bruno Caneo’s Turris is in command with full points for one night, whose return to Torre del Greco is proving to be a success . The all-Campania match against Sorrento has only one protagonist: Jacopo Scaccabarozzi, author of the home team’s second and third goals, after the newly promoted Sorrento had taken a 0-1 lead with Vitale and a 1-2 draw with La Monica ( in the middle the first draw from Nocerino, born in 2004 with his first goal in Serie C). Still waiting for the postponements (Juve Stabia and Latina also won the first two), Potenza thanks the bench once again and achieved a second consecutive home victory in a comeback: against Monopoli (2-1) it was Steffè who gave the success to the rossoblù, after the double goal of the ex of Cargnelutti and Hadziosmanovic. No goals between Avellino and Foggia in a balanced match, with regrets for both: Pazienza’s new Avellino (lots of work to do, but first point in the championship) squanders in the 94th minute with Patierno the clearest scoring opportunity generated by an error in disengagement by Cow. A good Foggia, especially in the first half. Cudini scores the second useful result in a row, giving up playing time, but not a strong-willed attitude. With a little more precision in front of goal, the Rossoneri could have brought home the full result. For the second time in a row, however, Crotone fell, conceding 3 goals against Francavilla Fontana (3-1), exactly as it had done against Turris: Peppe Giovinco unlocked it with a great free kick, equalized from a corner by Gigliotti, in the second half the Calabrians complain about the 2-1 episode (the pressure from Fornito, scorer of the goal, on Felippe is not judged to be a foul by the referee Mirabella); the match ends when Gigliotti gets two yellows in 5 minutes and in 10, Crotone suffers a hat-trick from Polidori. At the second attempt (after the defeat against Crotone on their debut and after the match against Brindisi had been postponed), Catania found their first victory since their return among the professionals: the signature, with a goal in each half, was that of author of Samuel Di Carmine, who single-handedly demolished the Picerno. In front of Massimino’s 18,000, the former Perugia player turned two of Chiricò’s assists into gold. Finally, a debut with a point for Casertana, in their first of the season after their readmission: the derby with Benevento ends 0-0, but it is the Giallorossi who can complain the most, due to a post by Ferrante and a sensational error by Berra.