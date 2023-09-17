Six points in the last two outings for Attilio Tesser’s Triestina, which defeats Pro Vercelli in Fontanafredda (change of venue due to maintenance work on the Rocco lawn): the two new Dutch players score, first Redan on an assist from Lescano and then El Azrak to close the accounts. Second consecutive victory also for Mantova: 2-0 at Pro Sesto at the Martelli, all in the second half with a right-footed volley into the area by Maggioni and the winning lob by Fiori, triggered by Giacomelli. Pergolettese-Renate ends without a goal: a goal disallowed by Bariti for offside and a wonderful missed opportunity by Bianchimano were the main points of a tight match for the guests.

group B

—

The record derby belongs to Torres, who conquers the Nespoli of Olbia (sold out) with a clear 3-0 and achieves the third victory in as many matches: captain Scotto opens the score at the end of the first half and doubles the lead on a penalty (foul by Arboleda on Mastinu), Liviero’s hat-trick to close the score to the delight of over 600 Sassari fans. Dal Canto’s Carrarese also continues to fly, making no secret of its ambitions and also finding itself with full points after three days: to beat Vis Pesaro – after the post hit in the first half by Di Gennaro – the own goal is decisive by Zoia in the quarter of an hour of the second half following a cross shot by Cicconi (and Vis thus remained at zero). Zemanlandia (for better or for worse) at the Adriatic, where Pescara found their second consecutive home success by beating Arezzo 3-2: a deadly one-two in the first half from Tunjov (assisted by Milani) and Merola, the Tuscans however they catch up again with Mesik’s own goal and Gucci’s extraordinary right-footed volley from a corner taken by Settembrini. Zeman’s substitutions, however, paid off: on a play led by De Marco, Pierno’s cross for Cangiano who headed the ball making Adriatico explode with happiness. Seven points in three games also for Lucchese, who beat Recanatese at Tubaldi (3-1): Gucher unlocked from distance with the first goal for the Rossoneri, in the second half Rizzo Pinna doubled from the penalty spot, Tumbarello hat-trick after the evergreen Melchiorri – 36 years old, new signing for the Giallorossi – he had shortened for the Marche team. Surprisingly, the long-awaited Tigullio derby (for the first time among professionals) goes to Sestri Levante who wins Chiavari: the goal that punishes Entella is scored in the first half by captain Pane, then the forcing of Volpe’s team – still without victories – it doesn’t bear fruit and the celebration belongs to the approximately 1000 fans (out of 4 thousand in total) who arrived from Sestri Levante. Not a lively match between Gubbio and Fermana, with the 0-0 rewarding the conservative strategy of the Marche players: in the 25th minute the most dangerous action for Braglia’s team, with Montevago’s header (served by Dimarco) which ends up a little to the side.